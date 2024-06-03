Beat the Texas heat: What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat?

It's a common debate among families and roommates: What is the best temperature to set the thermostat? Such discussions can become heated when faced with a Texas summer.

The Farmers' Almanac, which has been found to be accurate 80-85% of the time, predicts Texas "will see sizzling temperatures" this summer.

"Hold on to your umbrellas … and tune up your a/c," the almanac says. "Summer is coming early this year, and it may bring the hottest temperatures in recorded history!"

More: Farmers' Almanac predicts 'sizzling' summer in Texas. How accurate is it?

The almanac's 200-year-old mathematical and astronomical formula indicates a "hot, showery" summer for the South Central region, which includes Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas.

What temperature should I set my a/c this summer?

While parts of Texas may see similar temperatures, other factors can contribute to thermostat preferences. In addition to outside temperatures, the decision may be based on the following:

What feels comfortable to you and the other people in your household

The health conditions of people in your household

How well your home is insulated and otherwise protected against heat

What other cooling methods you use (floor fans, ceiling fans, closed curtains/shades, etc.)

How much you're willing to pay on your electric bill

People are also reading: Texas temperatures are heating up. When is it too early or too late to mow lawns?

Is 78 the 'magic number?'

The U.S. Department of Energy has lauded 78 degrees as the ideal temperature for the summer − providing the most savings without too much discomfort.

Should I turn my air conditioner off at night and open the windows?

If you don't have centralized air conditioning, opening windows and turning on fans is a good alternative to circulating the air. However, it may be counterproductive if you use a/c during the day.

Depending on humidity, leaving windows open can let in hot, moist air. In addition to being uncomfortable, this air can also be absorbed by carpet and furniture, increasing the possibility of mildew.

Should I turn my air conditioner off if I leave for work or vacation?

Texas Energy recommends setting your thermostat at 85 while away, to save up to 10% of your yearly costs.

However, the duration of your absence and personal preferences will determine if this is worth it. Depending on outside temperatures and the size of your home, it may take some time for conditions to become comfortable again.

Keep the home cooler for people more susceptible to heat

Older adults are more prone to heat stress, according to the Centers for Disease Control. They don't adjust as well to temperature changes, they're more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes their normal responses to heat, and they're more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body's ability to control its temperature.

Older people also are more prone to Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses, and scorching heat can be even more dangerous for individuals who may not notice that they're overheating, may not understand what it means, may have impaired judgment, or may not be able to tell anyone about it.

A good fan can keep you cool without needing energy-expensive air conditioning.

How can I keep my pets safe this summer?

While humans can easily adjust the thermostat when we feel uncomfortable, most pets cannot do the same. These pets are at risk of heat stroke if they are unable to cool down.

Signs of pets being overheated include frantic panting, extreme salivation and labored breathing. To avoid injury, pets should stay hydrated, stay indoors during midday heat, and cool down with fans and air conditioning on particularly hot days.

More on pet safety: How to keep dogs cool in extreme heat: Tips to keep your pup cool without air conditioning

How can I save money while running air conditioners?

Perhaps turning off your air conditioning is out of the question, but you'd still like to avoid breaking the bank this summer. Here are some tips for easing the load on your a/c:

Use a programmable or smart thermostat. Raise the temps to 78-82 or more while you're at work, away or during the night (if you can).

Start a fan club. Fans don't cool the air but they do make you feel better as the moving air cools your skin and helps your body evaporate sweat. Turn on your ceiling fans and put smaller fans around the place to keep your air circulating. Be sure to turn them off when you leave the room for more savings.

Change your a/c filter regularly. Easy to do, and it does wonders to help your a/c help you. Dirty or clogged filters make a/c units work harder. Don't use a heavier filter than you need. Some promise to filter out all viruses, contaminants and pet dander, but they also choke airflow and may make your a/c work harder. The government's Energy Star program suggests changing your a/c filter every three months but says if it looks dirty after a month go ahead and swap it out.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping direct sunlight out of the house helps keep the inside from heating up.

Keep vents clear. Blocking a/c vents blocks airflow. You want airflow so the room will cool to the temp the thermostat is set at.

Check your insulation and weather stripping. If heat is getting into the house (and cool air is getting out) your a/c has to work harder. Check the weather stripping around windows and doors and make sure your attic is insulated.

Close doors and vents of rooms you're not using. Why pay to cool a room you don't need to? Close the vents in your guest room, utility room or any space you don't use regularly and keep the door closed. However, don't close off any rooms that connect to other rooms you do use, otherwise you'll block airflow through the area.

Cut your electric bill elsewhere. Unplug equipment and appliances that use energy even when turned off, such as TVs, air fryers and video game consoles. Turn lights off if you're not using them. Lower your water heat temp to 120. Use cold water in the washing machine. Use smaller appliances in the kitchen. Basically, everything your parents used to tell you to do. Sorry.

Keep your a/c maintained and healthy. Repair companies are busy in the summer, and if yours breaks down they might not be able to get to you right away. Keep yours in good shape before it starts to make weird noises.

How often should I get my air conditioner maintained?

ENERGY STAR recommends once a year, in the spring, but Air Tech of Houston AC & Plumbing suggests twice a year for Texans.

What can I do to maintain my air conditioner?

Change or clean the air filter every month.

Keep leaves, shrubbery and other debris at least 18 inches away from the outdoor unit to avoid blocking the airflow. Don't cover the condenser coil outside to make your house look prettier. Cooler is more important.

If you have an outdoor drain, keep it clear and unclogged.

How can I tell if my air conditioner needs to be replaced?

Your a/c needs to be repaired if it stops working (obviously), makes loud noises while running, or can't keep your house cooled to at least 78 degrees. But it might need to be replaced if it's over 10-15 years old, your energy bills have skyrocketed and you keep having to get it fixed.

Older units have other issues, such as increasingly scarce parts or outdated coolant. The U.S. ceased production of Freon in 2020 and older units used R-22 Freon, which is getting tougher to find. And newer systems are more energy efficient.

— USA TODAY reporters C.A. Bridges and Olivia Munson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas heat: How to stay comfortable in hot weather with A/C, fans