Beat the heat wave this week in CT: Greater Hartford splash pads
The hot weather is upon us, and on steamy days our heads go to “where can I take the kids to cool off?” There is the local public pool, but sometimes kids would rather just run around in the water somewhere other than the hose at home. And that time-honored “beat the heat” practice of opening a fire hydrant is difficult and, besides, you need permission.
Enter the public splash pad. The watery, absolutely free fun areas — a cross between a playground and a kiddie pool — have the added benefits of wearing the kids out and being easy on parents and caregivers (no worries about your kid going underwater, however, adult supervision is heavily encouraged (Most of the public pads do not have lifeguards). Most parks welcome everyone, including non-residents.
We have gathered a list of some of the splash pads in the Greater Hartford area. We have tried to be thorough, but most likely this list is not all-inclusive.
Hartford
Columbus Park, Franklin Avenue
Colt Park, Wethersfield Avenue
Cronin Park, Granby Street
Forster Park, Harvard Street
George Day Park, Arbor Street
Goodwin Park, Maple Avenue
Hyland Park, New Britain Avenue
Keney Woodland Park, Greenfield Street (two splash pads)
Keney Waverly Park, Waverly Street
Lozada Park, Seyms Street
Pope Park, Park Terrace
Pope North, Russ Street
Sigourney Square, Sigourney Street
West Hartford
9/10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Beachland Park, 847 South Quaker Lane
Kennedy Park, Oakwood Avenue
Fernridge Park, Fern Street
Wolcott Park, New Britain Avenue
Bristol
Open Memorial Day to Labor Day. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rockwell Park, Jacobs Street
Page Park, Dewitt Drive
Stocks Playground, Middle Street
New Britain
Chesley Park, Wildwood Street
Willow Street Park, Willow Street
Southington
Weekends 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays noon to 8 p.m.
Memorial Park, Woodruff Street
Windsor
Windsor doesn’t have splash pads, but it does have a “spray feature” to cool down.
Goslee Pool, in Stroh Park
Plainville
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Paderewski Park, Cooke Street
Cromwell
Open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Watrous Park Road
Meriden
City Park on Park Avenue and Franklin Street.
Middletown
Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park on Walnut Grove Road.