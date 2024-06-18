Beat the heat wave this week in CT: Greater Hartford splash pads

The hot weather is upon us, and on steamy days our heads go to “where can I take the kids to cool off?” There is the local public pool, but sometimes kids would rather just run around in the water somewhere other than the hose at home. And that time-honored “beat the heat” practice of opening a fire hydrant is difficult and, besides, you need permission.

Enter the public splash pad. The watery, absolutely free fun areas — a cross between a playground and a kiddie pool — have the added benefits of wearing the kids out and being easy on parents and caregivers (no worries about your kid going underwater, however, adult supervision is heavily encouraged (Most of the public pads do not have lifeguards). Most parks welcome everyone, including non-residents.

We have gathered a list of some of the splash pads in the Greater Hartford area. We have tried to be thorough, but most likely this list is not all-inclusive.

Hartford

Columbus Park, Franklin Avenue

Colt Park, Wethersfield Avenue

Cronin Park, Granby Street

Forster Park, Harvard Street

George Day Park, Arbor Street

Goodwin Park, Maple Avenue

Hyland Park, New Britain Avenue

Keney Woodland Park, Greenfield Street (two splash pads)

Keney Waverly Park, Waverly Street

Lozada Park, Seyms Street

Pope Park, Park Terrace

Pope North, Russ Street

Sigourney Square, Sigourney Street

West Hartford

9/10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beachland Park, 847 South Quaker Lane

Kennedy Park, Oakwood Avenue

Fernridge Park, Fern Street

Wolcott Park, New Britain Avenue

Bristol

Open Memorial Day to Labor Day. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rockwell Park, Jacobs Street

Page Park, Dewitt Drive

Stocks Playground, Middle Street

New Britain

Chesley Park, Wildwood Street

Willow Street Park, Willow Street

Southington

Weekends 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays noon to 8 p.m.

Memorial Park, Woodruff Street

Windsor

Windsor doesn’t have splash pads, but it does have a “spray feature” to cool down.

Goslee Pool, in Stroh Park

Plainville

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Paderewski Park, Cooke Street

Cromwell

Open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Watrous Park Road

Meriden

City Park on Park Avenue and Franklin Street.

Middletown

Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park on Walnut Grove Road.