Beat the heat in Stark County: Here's some ways to cool down when the temperatures are up

With tens of millions of Americans under heat advisories this week, people are desperate for ways to stay cool.

Cooling centers opened in Canton, with Refuge of Hope Ministries CEO Scott Schnyders seeing around 25 people per day looking to get away from the sun.

Schnyders said he sees more people seeking shelter from the elements during the warmer months.

"With heat, people think about it a lot differently. They see someone who's walking and think, 'They're fine, they're surviving out there now,'" Schnyders said. "With the cold, people don't think to kick someone out who's looking to keep warm. People think of the cold as more dangerous, when really they're equal, the heat sometimes even worse."

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, more than 11,000 Americans have died from heat-related complications since 1979, according to death certificates.

Here are some fun activities both indoors and outdoors to help enjoyably beat the heat.

Curl up with a good book at Stark Library branches

Run away into a world of your choosing by checking the Stark Library at 715 Market Ave. N. It's open 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Those looking to check out a book on Sundays can do so at the system's Jackson and North Branch locations at 7487 Fulton Dr. NW and 189 25th St. NW respectively. All branches of the Stark Library system are also designated cooling centers during operating hours, with the exception of the Plain location as it is closed for remodeling.

Library cards are free for all Ohio residents. For more information or to get a library card, visit www.starklibrary.org.

Spray away the heat at splash pads

Folks of all ages can enjoy a cooling, splashing time at some of the various splash pads in the area. The Wayne Douglas Emerson Spray Park is located by the Edward "Peel" Coleman Community Center at 1400 Sherrick Road SE and the Plain Township Veterans Park is located at 1714 Schneider St. NE.

The Wayne Douglas Emerson Spray Park is open daily from noon to 8:00 p.m. until Labor Day and is free to the public. The Plain Township Veterans Park is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily and also features a dog park, disc golf course and disability-accessible playgrounds.

More information about the Wayne Douglas Emerson Spray Park can be found on the Canton Parks and Recreation website and further information about the Plain Township Veterans Park can be found on the Plain Township website.

Take aim in bumper boats

More adventurous people may find more enjoyment in something head-on like the bumper boats offered at two park locations in the community. Funtimes Fun Park is located in Alliance at 12175 State St. NE and Sluggers & Putters is located in Canal Fulton at 333 Lafayette Dr. NW.

Each location is also supplemented by more activities such as miniature golf courses and go-kart tracks. Day passes at Sluggers & Putters are available at sluggers-putters.com/pricing, as well as park hours. Funtimes Fun Park prices by attraction, with a comprehensive list and park hours available on the park's website.

Get lost in art and history

Museums remain ever-popular attractions, perfect for intriguing indoor escapades at any time of year. Enjoyers of history and art can delve deep at various exhibits around the area including the Canton Art Museum, the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, the Massillon Museum and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Canton Art Museum, 1001 Market Ave. N, is open Tuesdays through Sundays and has a general admission price of $8 for adults and $6 for children. The museum is currently featuring four new spring and summer exhibits until July 28. For more information, call (330) 453-7666 or visit cantonart.org.

The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4:00 p.m. Sundays. Exhibit contents include a history museum, research library, science center and planetarium. Admission prices are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $13 for children and students. Children ages 2 and under receive free admission.

The Massillon Museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way E and is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sundays. Visiting the Massillon Museum is free. For more information, call (330) 833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's summer hours are 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a general admission price of $45. Admission rates are lower, priced at $40 for military families and first responders, $38 for children ages 6 to 12 and free admission for children under 6 and Hall of Fame members. The Insider's Museum Tour is also available at a rate of $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit profootballhof.com.

