Beat the heat with a seasonal Aumiller Park Pool pass

Aumiller Park Pool will sell seasonal pool passes starting Thursday at the pool house.

A single pass is $50. For a family of four, a seasonal pass is $100.

Daily admission to the Aumiller Park Pool is $3. The cost for children under 5 is $1.

