Beat the heat at these Monmouth, Ocean county pools open for summer season

The official start of summer kicks off June 21 and this year, it's coming in hot.

New Jersey is about to heat up as the state preps for first heat wave of the 2024 season.

As we get ready to crank up the air conditioner and pull out the bathing suits, taking a dip in pool to cool down can come in handy.

And we found some.

Monmouth County NJ community pools

Avon Municipal Pool

  • Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

  • Location: Corner of Ocean and Norwood avenues, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ 07717

  • More info: 732-502-4524

Fort Monmouth Recreation Area

Long Branch Pool

Marlboro Swim Club

Neptune Aquatic Center

  • Hours: Call for more information

  • Location: 55 Neptune Blvd., Neptune, NJ 07753

  • More info: 732-833-5969; https://bityl.co/QZ5r

Ocean Community Pool

Ocean County NJ community pools

Garden State Aquatics

  • Hours: Call for more information

  • Location: 1565 Route 37, Toms River, NJ 08755

  • More info: 732-557-5321

Ocean County YMCA

  • Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday

  • Location: 1088 W. Whitty Road, Toms River, NJ 08755

  • More info: https://linktr.ee/ocymca

St. Francis Community Pool

Toms River Township Pool

