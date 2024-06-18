Beat the heat at these Monmouth, Ocean county pools open for summer season

The official start of summer kicks off June 21 and this year, it's coming in hot.

New Jersey is about to heat up as the state preps for first heat wave of the 2024 season.

As we get ready to crank up the air conditioner and pull out the bathing suits, taking a dip in pool to cool down can come in handy.

And we found some.

Monmouth County NJ community pools

Avon Municipal Pool

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Location: Corner of Ocean and Norwood avenues, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ 07717

More info: 732-502-4524

Fort Monmouth Recreation Area

Hours : 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday/Sunday

Location: 2566 Guam Lane, Tinton Falls NJ 07724

More info: https://www.monmouthcountyparks.com

Long Branch Pool

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Location: 381 Atlantic Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740

More info: https://www.longbranch.org/351/Community-Pool

Marlboro Swim Club

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: 1979 Township Drive, Marlboro, NJ 07746

More info: https://marlboro-nj.gov/departments/recreation

Neptune Aquatic Center

Hours: Call for more information

Location: 55 Neptune Blvd., Neptune, NJ 07753

More info: 732-833-5969; https://bityl.co/QZ5r

Ocean Community Pool

Hours: 10a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: 615 W. Park Ave., Ocean Township, NJ 07712

More info: https://www.oceantwp.org/p/pool-tennis-facility

Ocean County NJ community pools

Garden State Aquatics

Hours: Call for more information

Location: 1565 Route 37, Toms River, NJ 08755

More info: 732-557-5321

Ocean County YMCA

Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday

Location: 1088 W. Whitty Road, Toms River, NJ 08755

More info: https://linktr.ee/ocymca

St. Francis Community Pool

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: 22 E. 46th St., Long Beach, NJ 08008

More info: https://www.stfranciscenterlbi.org/aquatics

Toms River Township Pool

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Location: 1810 Warren Point Road, Toms River, NJ 08753

More info: https://www.tomsrivertownship.com/211/Recreation

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: East Coast heat wave: Jersey Shore community pools