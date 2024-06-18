Beat the heat at these Monmouth, Ocean county pools open for summer season
The official start of summer kicks off June 21 and this year, it's coming in hot.
New Jersey is about to heat up as the state preps for first heat wave of the 2024 season.
As we get ready to crank up the air conditioner and pull out the bathing suits, taking a dip in pool to cool down can come in handy.
And we found some.
Monmouth County NJ community pools
Avon Municipal Pool
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Location: Corner of Ocean and Norwood avenues, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ 07717
More info: 732-502-4524
Fort Monmouth Recreation Area
Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday/Sunday
Location: 2566 Guam Lane, Tinton Falls NJ 07724
More info: https://www.monmouthcountyparks.com
Long Branch Pool
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Location: 381 Atlantic Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740
Marlboro Swim Club
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: 1979 Township Drive, Marlboro, NJ 07746
Neptune Aquatic Center
Hours: Call for more information
Location: 55 Neptune Blvd., Neptune, NJ 07753
More info: 732-833-5969; https://bityl.co/QZ5r
Ocean Community Pool
Hours: 10a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: 615 W. Park Ave., Ocean Township, NJ 07712
Ocean County NJ community pools
Garden State Aquatics
Hours: Call for more information
Location: 1565 Route 37, Toms River, NJ 08755
More info: 732-557-5321
Ocean County YMCA
Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday
Location: 1088 W. Whitty Road, Toms River, NJ 08755
More info: https://linktr.ee/ocymca
St. Francis Community Pool
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: 22 E. 46th St., Long Beach, NJ 08008
More info: https://www.stfranciscenterlbi.org/aquatics
Toms River Township Pool
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Location: 1810 Warren Point Road, Toms River, NJ 08753
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: East Coast heat wave: Jersey Shore community pools