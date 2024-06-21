Need to beat the heat? Here are 5 waterparks within driving distance of Oklahoma City

With temperatures climbing and air conditioning on full blast, many residents are planning trips to a splash pad or water park oasis.

Here are five water parks within 50 miles of Oklahoma City:

Hurricane Harbor – Six Flags

3908 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Previously White Water Bay, this park was built in 1981 and acquired by Six Flags in 2020. There are three pools and 14 water slides at Hurricane Harbor. Fan favorites from this location range from the lazy river to the high-speed racing slides.

Cost is $29 per person. Children 2 and under are free. Season passes start at $65.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Shawnee Splash Water Park - Shawnee

100 E. Highland, Shawnee, OK

Shawnee Splash Water Park includes three fairly large pools. One is shallow, one standard depth, and another is reserved for diving. There are also two water slides, concessions, and two diving boards. The diving boards are set at 1 meter and 3 meters above the water, respectively. This park also includes a climbing wall and splash pad area.

Cost ranges from $5-7. Children 2 and under are free.

Hours are 1-8 p.m. daily.

The Station at Central Park Aquatic Center

700 S Broadway Ave, Moore, OK

The park includes a lazy river, three water slides, a diving well and a lap pool. They also offer swim lessons before the aquatic center opens daily to the public, and adult swim. More information including an event calendar can be found at their website.

Cost is $6 for Moore residents and $10 for nonresidents. Residents can show proof of address with a utility bill.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Water Zoo

1900 Boulevard of Champions, Clinton, OK

This indoor park is open year-round, and always 83 degrees. There are water slides and large pool areas as well as other attractions. The park also has a restaurant inside.

Tickets can be found at the Water Zoo website and online tickets must be booked at least a day ahead of time. The cost is $43.99 per person over 48" tall, and $32.99 for those under.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Riversport OKC

800 Riversport Drive Oklahoma City, OK

While not a water park in the traditional sense, Riversport OKC offers an adventurous option located just south of Downtown on the Oklahoma River. Riversport ara offers kayaking and whitewater rafting, as well as classes on outdoor water activities and accepts all skill levels. Participants can learn about rowing, paddlesports, and surfing.

Day passes start at $40 each.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

