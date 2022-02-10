'This may save my marriage': Amazon's bestselling beard-grooming tools are up to 30 percent off, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Style your beard at a sweet discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Facial hair requires some serious maintenance and TLC. While you could technically let it grow wild, there are tools out there to help you get a well-groomed look without messing up your bathroom.

Heads up: Just for today, Amazon is running a deal on top-rated beard-grooming tools from Arkham and Beard King that'll help you — and your beard — look polished and put together. You'll save up to 44 percent!

These handy tools smooth everything out. (Photo: Amazon)

Tame your mane with the help of the Arkam Deluxe Beard Straightener Kit for Men. This handy kit features a heated brush that helps you effortlessly straighten your facial hair for a smooth look. There's also a small comb you can slip in your pocket and a sleek carrying case, so you can take everything on the go.

One five-star fan called this set the "best I've tried," adding, "heats up quickly, bristles pull through hair easily and works very fast without multiple passes. Works great, even better with a good beard oil."

$28 $50 at Amazon

Catch all those shavings in one spot. (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, you probably don't want to wear the Beard King Beard Bib out in public, but this unusual-looking device can come in pretty handy in the bathroom. This Amazon bestseller was featured on Shark Tank and is specially designed to catch your facial hair trimmings. The goal: To easily throw them away and save your drains. Just secure it to your neck and mirror and go to work.

"This may save my marriage," a happy customer said. "We’ve all been there, navigating the wrath of the wife after a nicely trimmed beard leaves hair all over the place. ... Will be distant memories once you start using the Beard King. The suction cups hold so well that if you try to just yank them off of the mirror, you’re likely to yank the mirror from the wall. The Velcro closure straps (sorry, hook and loop fasteners) have a good hold, and let out that satisfying ri-i-i-i-ip when you take it off. Overall, I think i should have picked one of these up sooner. If you have a beard, and don’t want your bathroom to look like a Chihuahua exploded in it, you need this."

$16 $20 at Amazon

