Bean Sprouts Benefits: Fresh, Canned, or Stir-Fried

Medically reviewed by Roxana Ehsani, RD

Sprouts are the immature growth from a germinated seed. Among the most common are mung bean sprouts. They're packed with protein, fiber, minerals, and vitamins. They're also rich in bioactive compounds that promote good health.

This article discusses the nutritional benefits of bean sprouts, the different types, their potential risks, and who should probably avoid them.

Bean Sprout Nutrition Facts: One Serving

Bean sprouts are 90.8% water. At only 2% of the daily value (DV) for calories, one cup of raw mung bean sprouts gives you:

Calories: 31

Fat: 0.187 grams (g)

Copper: 0.171 milligrams (mg)

Vitamin C: 13.7 mg

Fiber: 1.6 g

Protein: 3.16 g

Iron: 0.946 mg

Magnesium: 21.8 mg

Potassium: 155 mg

Sodium: 6.24 mg

Calcium: 13.5 mg

Nutritional values vary according to the type of sprouts. For example, lentil and soybean sprouts have more protein than mung bean sprouts. And mung bean sprouts have more fiber and sugar than alfalfa, lentil, or soybean sprouts.



7 Benefits of Crunching on Bean Sprouts

Mung bean sprouts are rich in bioactive compounds, including polyphenols, polysaccharides, and peptides, making them a functional food.









Takeaway

Functional food generally refers to foods that provide benefits beyond essential nutrition when you eat them regularly. These include whole or enhanced foods with properties that may enhance overall health and help prevent the risk of certain diseases.







Sprouts Are Nutrient Dense

Mung beans are a nutritional powerhouse, but their nutritional profile improves during sprouting. Bean sprouts offer vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients the body needs without adding excess sugar, sodium, or saturated fat.

A diet high in nutrient-dense foods is associated with a slightly decreased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and all-cause mortality.

They're Loaded With Antioxidants

Mung bean sprouts are high in flavonoids, phenolic acids, and other compounds with antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help stabilize free radicals and fight oxidative stress, which may be linked to chronic and degenerative diseases.

Sprouts Are Good for Digestion

Mung beans are easier to digest after they're sprouted. That's because sprouting helps release enzymes from the plant that can help your body better absorb minerals. This may improve digestion, reduce gas, and improve overall gut health.

They Don't Spike Blood Sugar

Bean sprouts are low on the glycemic index (GI). Low GI foods tend not to spike blood sugar and may reduce complications and lower the rate of diabetes and obesity.



Sprouts May Help Your Immune System

Research suggests that the flavonoids, acids, and plant hormones in mung beans may help regulate immune function.



They're Heart Healthy

Mung bean sprouts may help regulate blood pressure, cholesterol, and levels of triglyceride (fats in the blood).



One serving of mung bean sprouts provides 29% of the vitamin K most people need daily. Research shows a diet rich in vitamin K may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease related to atherosclerosis (when fats, cholesterol, and other substances build up in and on the artery walls).



Sprouts Are Good for Your Eyes

Bean sprouts are high in antioxidants, which defend against oxidative stress and help prevent disease progression in age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma.

Popular Types of Bean Sprouts

In addition to mung beans, other sprouts are highly nutritious. Among them are:

Alfalfa

Beets

Chickpeas

Green peas

Kale

Kidney beans

Lentils

Soybeans

Sunflowers









Fresh vs. Canned

Fresh sprouts have a short shelf life and must remain refrigerated below 40 degrees F. Raw sprouts are likely to include bacteria that can lead to foodborne illness. Canned sprouts and sprouts used as an ingredient in prepackaged dishes are safe because they're heated during processing.







Bean sprouts are tender yet crisp, with a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. You can fry, boil, or steam them. Sprouts can add texture, flavor, and color to a variety of foods, such as:

Stir fry

Salad

Soups and stews

Sandwiches









Raw vs. Cooked

Sprouting is not the only thing that can make mung beans more nutritious. Cooking legumes such as bean sprouts can increase the bioavailability of nutrients and make them easier to digest. Bioavailability refers to the amount of nutrients your body can use and store. Cooking also helps prevent foodborne illness associated with raw bean sprouts.







Should Anyone Not Eat Bean Sprouts?

Sprouts have been the source of many outbreaks of foodborne illness. The seeds and plants often contain harmful bacteria like Escherichia coli (E. coli), Listeria, and Salmonella. The warm, humid conditions needed for sprouting are also ideal for bacteria to multiply rapidly. Growing sprouts at home or buying labeled "organic" doesn't make them safer. Those at higher risk of foodborne illness who should avoid raw sprouts include:

Children and older adults

Pregnant people

Anyone with a weakened immune system

Some ways to lower the risk of foodborne illness include:

Only buy sprouts that have been properly refrigerated.

Don't eat sprouts that seem slimy or have a musty smell.

Rinse thoroughly with water.

Wash your hands and anything that touches raw sprouts to avoid cross-contamination.

Cook sprouts to kill bacteria.

Use canned sprouts.

Places to Look for Bean Sprouts

Bean sprouts aren't always easy to find due to their short shelf life. Grocery stores that carry them usually display sprouts near herbs or other greens in the fresh produce section. Only buy those in the refrigerated section, and check the "sell-by" or "use-by" dates.

You'll likely find canned sprouts in the canned goods aisle. Supermarkets might also have canned or sprouts packed in pouches in the international, Asian, or vegetarian sections.

Summary

Bean sprouts are crisp and have a slightly sweet, nutty flavor. Their color and texture can liven up soups, salads, sandwiches, and stir-fry dishes. And they're rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. This nutrient-dense legume may help prevent various chronic and degenerative diseases as part of a balanced diet.

Raw bean sprouts have a history of outbreaks of foodborne illness. You may be at higher risk if you have a weakened immune system or are pregnant. It's important to handle raw bean sprouts carefully to avoid cross-contamination. Heat kills harmful bacteria, so cooked sprouts are safe to eat.

