These New Beachfront Condos in Tulum Will Each Have a Private Plunge Pool

Tulum has long been a popular getaway for travelers, but there’s a new residential development raising the bar for luxury real estate in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

INKU Tulum, a high-end boutique condominium defined by its asymmetrical, curvilinear balconies draped with plantings, is part of the 130-acre master-planned Selvazama community by D&G Tulum Developers. The 12-unit property merges cutting-edge architecture with sustainable design and takes its inspiration from its tropical surroundings. The homes range in size from two- and three-bedroom condos to two-story penthouses, priced up to $1.3 million. Construction on the project is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

“INKU Tulum, born out of our profound love for Tulum, encapsulates the essence of this captivating destination by seamlessly blending Caribbean allure, Mexican culture, and the lush jungle landscape,” developers Michael Dee and James Gold said in an email to Robb Report. “As a testament to our vision, INKU, meaning ‘my nest’ in Mayan, stands as a harmonious retreat, honoring local history and natural beauty.”

Highlights of the homes include buyers’ choice of a private plunge pool on the biomorphic balcony of the upper units or, if you’re located on the ground floor, a meandering, full-sized swimming pool. The condos will also sport additional water features, high-quality finishes, open-plan living and dining areas, and 24/7 security. Residents will also have access to concierge services, which can handle everything from airport transfers to dinner reservations and spa bookings.

“We understand what makes the biggest difference to those looking to invest and live in this beautiful space,” the developers told Robb Report. “Socially and environmentally responsible, INKU fosters local employment, utilizes sustainable materials, and sponsors community initiatives, embodying a commitment to both luxury and community well-being in the heart of Tulum.”

In addition to INKU Tulum, the Selvazama community is also planning for two luxury villas to join its residential portfolio. Dubbed Casa Cinq and Casa Siet, the properties are part of 11 custom-built home sites inside the ultra-exclusive, guard-gated Mondo neighborhood. Casa Cinq measures more than 2,800 square feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Meanwhile, Casa Siet spans over 5,225 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Both will comprise fully-equipped kitchens and living areas that spill out to tons of outdoor space to enjoy the scenery. Elsewhere, the Selvazama development, when complete, will comprise a hotel component, Mexico’s first sustainable school, retail shops and fine-dining restaurants, a natural park, and exhibitions by local artists.

