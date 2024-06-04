This beach is the reader’s choice for ‘best beach in Florida.' What to know before you go

Florida is home to plenty of beaches where you can spend your summer days soaking up sun, surf and sand.

There are 825 miles of beach in the state and many of those beaches frequently show up on rankings lists for having the best beach experiences, from the beach with the clearest water in the south, to secluded beaches.

And USA TODAY’s “10Best” just released its annual reader-chosen list of Florida’s best beaches.

Here’s which Florida beach landed in first place on USA TODAY’s Reader’s Choice list of the best beaches in the state and what to know before you visit.

What are the best beaches in Florida?

In May, Florida beaches took national rankings on “best beaches” lists, including Dr. Beach’s highly-anticipated 34th annual list of the best public beaches in the U.S.

Two Florida beaches, Caladesi Island State Park and Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, ranked on Dr. Beach’s national top 10 list. Another notable mention for Florida: Southern Living released a list of “20 Florida beaches that could pass for the Caribbean.”

Also from Southern Living, Palm Beach County’s town of Jupiter took the title of the clearest ocean water in the southern region of the U.S.

And another Palm Beach County beach topped USA TODAY’s Reader’s Choice list of the best Florida beaches. Delray Beach, which is about two miles of coastline on the southern end of Palm Beach County, took first place as the reader-chosen best beach in Florida.

“Our award-winning beach attracts so many visitors, protects us from hurricanes and tropical storms, and is home to an abundance of native plants and animals,” Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore said in an announcement on the city’s website.

“We are privileged to have such a beautiful beach and it is an honor to be voted the number one Best Beach in Florida.”

Here are the top 10 best beaches in Florida, according to USA TODAY’s Reader’s Choice list:

Delray Beach Panama City Beach Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Clearwater Beach Treasure Island Beach Stuart Beach Cape San Blas Destin Jupiter Beach Park Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine

Does Delray Beach have free parking?

There is on-street beach parking along Delray Beach on A1A, but it isn’t usually free. It costs $3 per hour, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, and there is a time limit of up to three hours. Parking here is free only before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Any parking spaces on side streets or in city-owned parking lots near the beach, like at Atlantic Dunes Park, cost around $2 to park and time limits vary.

If you live in Delray Beach, you can get a beach parking permit.

“Parking permits are available for Delray Beach residents, those who live downtown, seniors and beach parking,” the city’s parking guide says.

Is the water clear in Delray Beach?

Yes, the ocean water at all of Palm Beach County’s beaches are some of the clearest in the state, due to the geography of the shore.

“The coast in Palm Beach County gets a further boost due to its shape that juts out a little farther east and the fact that the continental shelf is quite narrow here,” Southern Living’s report on the clearest ocean water in Florida says.

“The result is that Palm Beach County’s beaches are directly in the path of the Gulf Stream’s flow, and the tropical waters actually pass closer to shore here than anywhere else in North America.”

This is why Jupiter, which is only around a 40-minute drive from Delray Beach, was given the title of the beach with the clearest water in the south.

Can dogs go on the beach in Delray Beach?

According to the city’s website, dogs are not allowed on the beach in Delray.

“Dogs and other pets are prohibited in all city parks, including the Municipal Beach and Atlantic Dunes Park,” the website says.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 'Best beach in Florida' 2024 rankings are out. What to know