This beach has the most beautiful blue water in SC, Southern Living says. Here’s why

Is there any family vacation as classic as the summer beach trip?

There’s nothing quite like packing up in the car and heading out for a relatively inexpensive vacation relaxing on warm sand as you catch up on a good book while listening to the waves. Plus, it’s a good way to keep the kids entertained and out of your hair for a few hours.

Fortunately for South Carolinians, there are plenty of choices of great beaches in the state just a few hours-drive away.

But what if you want a particularly specific experience during your beach trip — say, to relax by the most beautiful blue water available?

Southern Living has recently taken it upon itself to identify such a beach. Take a look below.

Coligny Beach

Southern Living has declared that Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island is where to find the bluest waters in the state.

“Hilton Head is famous for its beaches, so it’s no surprise that the waters here are extra beautiful,” the publication states. “While a good amount of Hilton Head is home to high-end resorts with private beach access, Coligny Beach is open free to the public, which makes it one of the most popular places on the island.”

What makes the water so blue?

Hilton Head sand is bright white and the water is shallow, particularly at low tide — qualities which can make the water appear exceptionally blue, Southern Living writes. However, there is also a scientific reason.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the blueness appears when light passes through water and absorbs colors in the red part of the light spectrum, leaving colors on the blue end of the color spectrum, Southern Living writes.

See Coligny Beach

The popular public beach is easy to access due to the well-designed Coligny Beach Park, which includes a pathway and boardwalk that leads right to the sand. The park also has its fair share of amenities, including gazebos and swings, a fountain with synchronized jets, rocking chairs, outdoor showers and a free parking area.