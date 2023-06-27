Got back pain? These are the beach chairs to try

It's possible to hang in the sand without aggravating your back. (Photo: Amazon)

A whopping 80% of people will have back pain at some point in their lives, making this an incredibly common issue. If you tend to experience back pain, it only makes sense to be wary about any kind of seat you use — including a beach chair.

"Beach chairs are notoriously poor when it comes to lumbar support," Dr. Nicholas Anastasio, a board-certified physician in orthopedics and joint replacement at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Md., tells Yahoo Life. But while beach chairs as a whole don't have the best reputation for supporting your back, Anastasio says some styles are better than others.

"A higher beach chair is important," Anastasio says. "Ideally, the height should be such that you can sit with your hips and knees at a 90 degree angle."

A chair that can recline is nice, but Anastasio says it's not required. "A reclining function can provide some relief and ability to change positions," Anastasio says. You just don't want to recline too far. "Because the seat portion remains horizontal, reclining too far can put excess stress on the low back," he says.

In a perfect world, Anastasio says you'd used a high-backed chair that helps keep your knees at 90 degrees. This, he says, "is the most supportive for the spine." If you can find a chair that has lining all the way to the base of the seat (vs a hole at the base of your spine), even better. With those chairs, "one can place a pillow or rolled towel along the lumbar spine for added support," Anastasio says.

Need a chair that won't wreck your back this summer? Luckily, there are a slew of options. Snatch up one of these to keep you supported in the sand.

Amazon Homevative Folding Tall Backpack Beach Chair Flip through five different reclining positions with this backpack beach chair. It features a tall back and sits up higher than most to help get your knees into proper position. The seat has handy extras, including a cooler and storage pouch, towel bar, cup holder and phone holder. $94 at Amazon

"I love it," said a fan. "I take it to the beach and it is easy to carry, not heavy or clunky. It sits up just high enough in the sand but not so high that you are way above others. It’s comfortable to lay on, too, when you put it out flat."

Amazon Life is Good Backpack Lawn Chair This Life Is Good chair is a popular option thanks to its sturdy, rustproof frame and choice of regular or tall heights. It features a removable cooler bag and accessory storage pouch, along with two drink holders that can accommodate oversized cups. The chair also has an oversized seat for roomy lounging on the sand. $86 at Amazon

"We couldn't be happier," shared a satisfied shopper. "The seat is a little wider than most beach chairs which adds to the comfort. You can easily put them on your back with the straps. The two cup holders are nice, along with the insulated bag that attaches to the back. We put some bottles of water in there with an ice pack and it kept the drinks cold for several hours while at the beach. It also has a place to store your phone or other small items. All the reclining positions are great too!"

Amazon Yeti Trailhead Collapsible Camp Chair, Charcoal Yeti's massively popular trailhead chair is designed to go just about anywhere. It uses breathable flexigrid fabric that provides support while still feeling comfortable and conforms to your back. While it's a sturdy chair, at 13 pounds, it's lightweight enough to tote over the dunes. (It folds for easy transportation and slides into a carrying bag you can wear as a backpack.) There's even an included cupholder! $300 at Amazon

"I bought this because I have back issues and issues with sciatica," shared a five-star reviewer. "I tried it out and I was sold. ....I have taken it on many excursions since. It is stable on rocky terrain, sturdy in beach sand, compact enough to keep in my SUV for outdoor sports and music/food events."

Amazon Rio Beach Extended Height 4-Position Folding Beach Chair This comfortable beach chair from Rio sits 17 inches off the sand to help create a comfortable seated position. It features four reclining positions, along with extra wide arm rests for you to kick back. Perks include a built-in cupholder, insulated storage pouch, phone slot and bottle opener. $76 at Amazon

"I can't use those low beach chairs because of back problems. This chair is so perfect for me," said a satisfied shopper. "I used it for the first time this weekend and realized it has a bottle opener on the arm which I didn't even know. Great plus!! The chair is well made, very sturdy, not too heavy and the height is perfect."

Amazon Sunnyfeel Tall Folding Beach Chair The Sunnyfeel chair is just seven pounds and has a built-in strap, making it simple to carry over the dunes. The high seat and tall back provide extra support. There's also a cupholder to keep your favorite drink in easy reach. $48 at Amazon

One fan said the chair is "easy to get in and out of," noting that there's "nothing to dislike about the chair. Easy to fold and carry."

