BCFS expands services in Cherokee, neighboring counties

May 4—BCFS Health and Human Services announced the expansion of the Texas Home Visiting program to serve families in Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee and Nacogdoches counties. This initiative aims to enhance positive child development outcomes, increase family self-sufficiency and promote well-being for young children and their families.

Leading this expansion is DaVina Morris, Regional Director with BCFS Health and Human Services for the East Texas Region. A Lufkin native, DaVina's deep roots in the community and her commitment to supporting families have been evident throughout her career. As a graduate of Lufkin High School Class of 1998 and a Leadership Lufkin graduate (Class 40), DaVina brings a wealth of experience and understanding of the needs of families in her region.

Recognizing the opportunity to extend vital services to rural communities, Morris spearheaded the expansion of services to the Deep East Texas Region. The THV program will now provide crucial support to expecting parents, caregivers and families with young children in the area. BCFS Health and Human Services has already established important partnerships with the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and other local agencies.

THV utilizes the evidence-based SafeCare curriculum, offering free, in-home services aimed at increasing positive parent-child interactions, improving home safety and enhancing parental care for their children's health.

Families eligible for THV services include expecting parents, caregivers or families parenting a child from birth through age five or kindergarten entry, whichever comes first. Primary caregivers may include grandparents, relatives, foster parents or noncustodial parents actively involved in the child's care. Eligible families must reside in Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee or Nacogdoches County.

"We are thrilled to bring the THV program to the Deep East Texas Region," Morris said. "Our goal is to empower families, strengthen communities and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive. Through THV, we will provide comprehensive support, connecting families to resources and fostering healthy environments for children to grow."

BCFS Health and Human Services-Lufkin is now accepting referrals for THV. For more information or to make a referral, email DaVina Morris at DM6565@BCFS.net, visit Facebook.com/BCFSLufkin or stop by the office at 202 S. John Redditt Drive, Suite 300, Lufkin, 75904.