Gary Lineker: New rules for BBC flagship presenters after social media row

Gary Lineker was briefly suspended by the BBC earlier this year for tweets about government asylum policy

High-profile presenters should be allowed to express views on issues and policies but stop short of political campaigning, a new BBC report says.

New rules have been published for BBC flagship presenters following a row over Gary Lineker's social media posts.

It comes after a review into BBC social media guidelines was published by former ITN boss John Hardie.

Lineker responded on X by saying the new rules were "all very sensible".

The flagship programmes include Match of the Day, which Lineker presents, plus The Apprentice with Alan Sugar.

There will be "a particular responsibility to respect the BBC's impartiality, because of their profile on the BBC".

The new guidance recognises the importance of freedom of expression, but says that while a programme is on air, and for a two-week window before and after the series, presenters on flagship shows must not endorse or attack a political party.

They must also not criticise the character of individual politicians in the UK, or comment on any issue of political debate during an election period, or take up an official role for a campaigning group.

Strictly Come Dancing is named as one of the BBC's flagship shows under the new guidelines

The other flagship TV shows are Antiques Roadshow, Dragons' Den, The One Show, major sporting events, Masterchef, Top Gear, Strictly Come Dancing, while for radio, the programmes are Radio 1's Breakfast show with Greg James, plus Radio 2's Breakfast with Zoe Ball, mid-morning with Vernon Kaye and afternoon with Scott Mills.

The review of BBC social media guidelines was announced in the wake of a furore over Gary Lineker's posts earlier this year.

The row erupted in March after the Match of the Day host wrote that the government's language about a new asylum policy was "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

His comments were criticised by ministers and Downing Street, but also attracted widespread support on social media.

The BBC said Lineker had broken its guidelines on impartiality, and took him off air. But he returned a week later, with the corporation announcing the review to address "grey areas" in its rules.

The new guidelines also stress the importance of "high standards of civility in public discourse".

This includes treating others with respect, even in the face of abuse and not using offensive or aggressive language.

Alan Sugar presents The Apprentice on BBC One