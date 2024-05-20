How has Bayshore Drive changed? Here's 5 things to know about the reinvented area

Bayshore Drive's personality has changed. Back when it was known as Kelly Road, the area used to be known locally for strippers and drugs. But now Bayshore locals want people to know the neighborhood has changed.

It's now a cool, funky spot full of unique and artsy locals trying to put their home on the map.

So what do you need to know about the new and improved Bayshore? We've got you covered.

Where is Bayshore Drive in Naples, Florida?

Bayshore maintains the 'Old Florida' feel that Naples is losing

Chair of the Bayshore Gateway Triangle's Community Redevelopment Agency Karen Beatty has lived on Bayshore Drive since 1988. She's watched the neighborhood transform from trashy to treasured.

"I love the old Florida feel," Beatty said. "Unfortunately, a lot of that’s disappearing in Naples."

Siobhan Cleveland, owner of restaurant The Real Macaw, says she hears nothing but praise about the area from her patrons.

Her customers at The Real Macaw tell her they love Bayshore because there aren’t a lot of places “emblematic of old Florida charm anymore. Once you lose that, some of the history gets forgotten, but that doesn't mean something better and more suited to the neighborhood as it is now won’t be wonderful. I think it’s a bittersweet postmark of the passage of time and change.”

There's a ton of locally-owned eclectic dining options

Bayshore Drive is home to several local restaurants and bars that match the vibe of the area: bohemian and unique.

Some local favorites include:

The Real Macaw : Caribbean-inspired bar and eatery with tropical decor and outdoor seating with live music 3275 Bayshore Drive, Naples

The MED : Modern Mediterranean artisan eatery in the heart of the Bayshore Arts District 3929 Bayshore Drive, Naples

Rebecca's : Restaurant and bar offering lunch and dinner along with signature cocktails 2955 Bayshore Drive, Naples



Owner Siobhan Cleveland at her restaurant The Real Macaw on Bayshore Drive in Naples.

There's always something to do on Bayshore

"You can walk out your door and surf the street for live music, art, great food, and a variety of things to do," Beatty said. "It's one of the most eclectic, bohemian areas of Naples, if not the most unique.”

From restaurants to shopping experiences to live music, there's always something happening on Bayshore Drive.

If you're looking for a unique lunch option, head to Celebration Park. The area hosts several food trucks that offer all types of food from vegan options to lobster rolls to burgers.

The food trucks come and go, bringing new options to Bayshore every time a new one arrives.

If you want to get in touch with Mother Nature, check out the Naples Botanical Garden. The garden boasts beautiful foliage displays and fun events for locals of all-ages to enjoy.

The women of Bayshore are paving the way

Several of the local Bayshore businesses are owned by women. Though starting a business is a risk, these women weren't afraid. Now it's paying off in a big way as their businesses grow.

Here's 14 Bayshore businesses owned by women in the area:

Bayshore is still growing and looking for ways to improve

Though it's come a long way, Bayshore is still growing. That's why the Bayshore Gateway Triangle's CRA exists: To fund, plan, and execute redevelopment plans to make the area better.

The CRA is constantly working on the Bayshore Beautification Project, where the entire goal is to make the area more attractive.

If you have an idea to improve Bayshore, you can reach out to the CRA by calling (239) 252-8844 or visiting the office at 3299 Tamiami Trail East Bldg. F Suite 103.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bayshore Drive's new Naples, Florida restaurants, shops. What to know