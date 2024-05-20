This Bay Area island has an impressive new park with sweeping Bay views

SAN FRANCISCO - It boasts a sweeping 360 degree view of the San Francisco Bay.

The city’s newest public park perched on Yerba Buena Island opened this month, as it marked a milestone in the revitalization of the former island naval base.

Located on the westernmost peak of Yerba Buena Island, Panorama Park was built to offer visitors an "unrivaled," unobstructed view of sites, like Alcatraz, that draw in tourists from all over the world.

"Anyone who looks at any direction will witness the natural beauty of the San Francisco Bay Area, our impressive San Francisco skyline, and iconic sites such as the Golden Gate and Bay bridges," Mayor London Breed said in a news release.

The park features a towering 69-foot-high monumental sculpture. The Point of Infinity sculpture was installed late last year by internationally recognized artist Hiroshi Sugimoto.

It's designed as a monumental sundial, evoking the Tower of the Sun sculpture from the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island, according to the San Francisco Arts Commission.

The sculpture is the first permanent work of public art commissioned for the Treasure Island Arts Program, which seeks to bring pieces to the island that intertwines art with nature, keeping in mind the islands' history, ecology and breathtaking views.

The park’s opening comes as the city makes progress on the development of a new neighborhood on the island with plans to build 8,000 new homes as well as new parks, trails, and designated open space. The development also calls for new restaurants, retail, a school and a library.

City officials said there was already a housing boom underway on both Yerba Buena and Treasure islands, with more than 1,000 homes opened or scheduled for completion this year.

"Projects like this will help meet our housing goals and I am inspired to see how it is already making a difference in people’s lives," said Supervisor Matt Dorsey whose district includes Treasure Island.

The opening of the park marked the first of what will be a network of 300 acres of public open space, which city officials said will be accessible by bicycle paths and walking trails.

"We are in the midst of seeing unprecedented investments being made on Yerba Buena and Treasure Islands," said City Administrator Carmen Chu. "Beautiful Panorama Park is the latest addition to this neighborhood and most surely will be amongst the City’s most scenic and iconic sites."