BaubleBar's Black Friday Sale Includes Stunning Jewelry That Has Previously Sold Out

These are can't-miss deals.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Your accessories can make or break an outfit and add an extra boost to your sense of style. Plus, everyone enjoys a little bling now and then. With its elevated jewelry options and charming personalized pieces, BaubleBar continues to dominate the fashion accessory department. If you've been considering investing in your own baubles for special occasions, everyday wear, and everything in between, we've got exciting news: The brand kicked off its Black Friday sale early!

From now through Monday, November 27, you can save 30 percent off sitewide and 20 percent on customized pieces like personalized jewelry, blankets, and phone cases. While there is plenty of vibrant and playful jewelry to choose from, Baublebar has also expanded its fine jewelry line with stunning 18k gold-plated designs. Whether you plan on gifting something special or want to pick up a statement piece for yourself, there's a good chance you'll find what you're looking for at BaubleBar.

Check out our carefully curated picks below before the BaubleBar sale ends.

Top Black Friday Jewelry Deals at Baublebar

Best Black Friday Ring Deals

Baublebar

Top off your bi-weekly manicures with ring designs that complement your look and stand out. If you enjoy playing with a stacked style that you can wear a multitude of ways, try the gold Morgan Ring Set. Each ring sports a unique design of gold-plated brass embellished with glass stones. For a more sculptural-inspired take on jewelry, you'll enjoy the now-$41 Maro Ring duo. You can also choose from beautiful, individualized options like the best-selling Custom Block Ring in gold or gold with pavé accents or the dainty Double Initial Custom Ring for a simpler look.

Best Black Friday Bracelet Deals Deals

Baublebar

Arm candy will never go out of style, whether you're shopping pieces to coordinate with your smartwatch or something a little more subtle. Baublebar’s best-selling Custom Cord Bracelet will highlight your stack with a fun punch of color. The pull-tie secures the piece to your wrist, and you can choose from 17 pretty shades like lime, cobalt, metallic pink, taupe, and more. And there's no doubt that the popular Kayden Bracelet will steal the show, thanks to its rainbow stream of shapes and gems. The evil eye-adorned Aini Tennis Bracelet will also make a great gift for the friend who is always looking out for you.

Best Black Friday Earring Deals

Baublebar

Jump headfirst into the holiday festivities with the bright Let There Be Light Set. The design looks like cheery string lights reserved for the most wonderful time of the year, and now it's just $31. If you're not ready to commit to another piercing but love adorning your ears, try the elegant Victoria Gold Ear Cuff. Fine hoops are being replaced with a thicker look this season, and it doesn't get better than the Dalilah Earrings that come in three sizes. Kick up the hoop trend a notch with the eye-catching Jaskamal Earrings.

Best Black Friday Necklace Deals

Baublebar

The astrological-themed Reversible Medallion Necklace has already sold out five times, so if you've had your eye on it, we suggest scooping it up before it sells out again. One side features vivid enamel, and the other is decked out in gold with ​​cubic zirconia details. For a more personal approach, check out the Gold & Mother Of Pearl Initial Necklace, which is now down to $27. The ornate pendant hangs from a delicate chain that won't look like overkill if you try to layer necklaces. The classic nameplate piece gets a modern pavé encrusted upgrade with the Mini Custom Nameplate Necklace, and you can choose from curly script and block lettering. Even if you're not a firm believer in astrology, the Zodiac Sign Pendant Necklace will add a unique and personal touch to your look.

