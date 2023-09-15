Battling Postpartum Depression? Angelina May Be a Good Role Model

1008 angelina jolie vg

You don't have to have struggled with postpartum depression to know how serious it can be, for mother and baby. And when rumors surfaced that Angelina Jolie was suffering from more than just the baby blues, I felt for her (even if she does have access to fabulous nannies, night nurses, and the best doctors in the world). But, if she truly is struggling with postpartum depression, she's doing all she can to push through it ...

Recently photographed walking the red carpet for the premiere of Challenging in New York City, Angie looked happy and healthy with Brad on her arm--and gorgeous in her black Versace dress. She, very modestly, told US Weekly that the secret to her fabulous post-baby bod was simply "a good dress!"

But it's the fact that Angie's getting out and getting on with her life--even if she is dealing with depression--that really encourages me. So many women who struggle from depression issues after birth often go into hiding, in a sense, cutting themselves off from the life they knew before baby. Angie seems to be doing her best to plow through, and that's inspiring.

Have you been affected by postpartum depression? If so, how did you pull through?

Originally Appeared on Glamour