This Bassinet Stroller Seat Can Be Converted for Overnight Sleep — Proving This Is One of the Most Versatile Strollers We’ve Seen



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



This isn’t the first (and probably won’t be the last) time you’ve heard us write a love letter to the Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller. After all, Brittany Mahomes has one in her collection of strollers — and for good reason!

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals



As you may have guessed from the name, the Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller is a single stroller that — with the help of a 2nd Seat Kit — can be converted into a double stroller. It can hold “regular” stroller seats, car seats, a riding board for older kids, and bassinets for infants (more on that later), all while maintaining the width of a single stroller.



Which is a godsend when it comes to storage and tight sidewalks!

Shop This Bassinet Stroller Seat That Can Be Converted For Overnight

Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller

BUY NOW:

Buy Now

The stroller is incredibly versatile, boasting 19+ possible arrangements (NINE! TEEN! PLUS!). And what’s one of those pluses, you ask? Well, we’ve made it to “later,” which means now is the time to get back to the bassinet. The bassinet — which is sold separately and comes in seven colors — clicks into the stroller frame so newborns can ride comfortably on their backs.

Click here to read the full article.



What brings this product to the next level, is that with the bassinet stand (or the bassinet and bassinet stand bundle), the bassinet can click into a stationary frame that is approved for babies to sleep in overnight. So instead of buying a bassinet from one brand and a bassinet stroller from another, Mockingbird has this dual-purpose, convertible system.

Shop This Bassinet Stroller Seat That Can Be Converted For Overnight

MOCKINGBIRD BASSINET STAND

Mockingbird Bassinet Stand

BUY NOW:

Buy Now

If your baby is lulled to sleep on the walk (that’s what we all want, right?), they can easily be moved from the stroller to the stand without being disturbed. And we know what you’re thinking, “Don’t risk waking the baby!” But the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends the following to reduce the risk of SIDS:



“If your baby falls asleep in a car seat, stroller, swing, infant carrier, or sling, you should move them to a firm sleep surface on their back as soon as possible.”



So again, the simpler the move, the better! And did we mention all the storage underneath the stand? Sure, your infant isn’t old enough for blankets or loveys, but it’s the perfect spot for overnight diapers and extra jammies!



*Chef’s kiss*

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.