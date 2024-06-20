Basin PBS announces second annual West Texas Heritage Festival

Jun. 19—The Second Annual West Texas Heritage Festival — A Fusion of Culture returns on Saturday, October 5, at Centennial Park Midland, 200 W Wall St. This free dynamic celebration, running from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will once again highlight the rich cultural diversity of West Texas, culminating in a free concert by the legendary band, The Wailers beginning at 7:00 p.m.

This year's festival is made possible through the generous support of Midland Energy, Inc, Abell-Hanger Foundation, DMMD and Centennial Park Midland. Their unwavering commitment to community and cultural celebration ensures that this event remains free and open to everyone.

West Texas Heritage Festival — A Fusion of Culture is a vibrant showcase of local talent, creativity, and traditions. From captivating performances and artisanal crafts to mouth-watering local cuisine, this festival offers a sensory feast that celebrates the best of West Texas, a news release said.

Just like last year, the Basin PBS KIDS Tent serves as an interactive area designed especially for children. Young attendees can embark on an educational adventure with the Heritage Passport activity. Here's how it works:

1. Pick Up Your Heritage Passport: Children can collect their Heritage Passport at the gate. This guide leads them on a fun and informative journey across the festival.

2. Visit Booths and Collect Stamps: With passport in hand, kids will visit various booths to learn about different aspects of West Texas heritage. Each booth provides a unique stamp for their passport.

3. Learn and Explore: At each booth, children will discover fascinating facts and stories about the region's diverse cultures.

4. Collect All Stamps and Win a Prize: After collecting all the stamps, children can return to the Basin PBS KIDS Tent to receive a special prize.

"We're thrilled to bring back the West Texas Heritage Festival for a second year, bigger and better," Laura Wolf, Basin PBS CEO and General Manager, said in the release. "With so many cultures represented in West Texas, visitors will have the chance to learn about different countries and how they contribute to our vibrant community. With the event being free for vendors and the community, Basin PBS is providing something very special to West Texas. And, with the free Wailers concert, this is a truly inclusive event, offering something special for every member of the family."

As the sun sets, the festival will transform into a lively concert venue with a free performance by The Wailers. Known worldwide for their iconic reggae sound and timeless hits, The Wailers promise to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.

Stay updated and share your experiences using the official event hashtag: #WTXHeritageFest.