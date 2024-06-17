Basin libraries begin summer programs

Jun. 17—MOSES LAKE — Heading into summer, Mid-Columbia Libraries and NCW Libraries have already begun implementing their summer reading programs, providing an opportunity for kids and adults alike to keep up their reading and attend library events.

Mid-Columbia Libraries Associate Director of Communications Carlos Orozco said the summer reading program is to keep kids engaged and motivated over the summer.

"We just want people to read over the summer and not fall behind in school. I know that's kind of naturally what happens when they take that summer break, they hit that summer slide, which (we) want to work with the community to prevent that," Orozco said. "We're hoping some of the prizes and performances and stuff will get them excited about being able to read over the summer."

According to NCW Library's website, the purpose is similar to MCL's.

"Our annual summer program provides opportunities for children, teens, and adults to explore and discover all the fun resources, materials, and programs that the library offers," the site said. "Programs and events are thoughtfully crafted for library users of all ages to experience the magic of books and reading, to engage in creative expression, and to connect with others through fun community-centered activities."

Both NCW and MCL's programs are for all ages.

"I think in 2014 we did a separate reading challenge for adults, but it didn't get a lot of traction," Orozco said. "We really just want the focus to be on reading as a family, reading together, not something a little bit different. We feel like that way it just makes it easier to sign up, easier to remember."

Orozco also said the program and associated events are district-wide.

"It's all through all the branches," he said. "So it makes it easier for us to prep everything (if it's) kind of centralized, and then we send out all the supplies and things and then the branches will do them. They'll all implement them a little bit differently."

Mid-Columbia Library's theme this year is "Are You Ready to Believe," with a focus on mythical creatures, such as ghosts or yetis, and exploring a different creature each week. These creatures will have associated programs and events, such as arts and crafts, at MCL locations.

"This year's theme just kind of came up organically, thinking of some of the programs and some of the people we could partner with," Orozco said. "It's also fun being able to try to see kind of what's in the zeitgeist, what's popular with kids and adults and everyone."

While NCW does not have a theme, it does follow a similar structure to MCL's program, with a reading challenge and associated events throughout the district, including ukulele lessons, interactive mariachi performances and Grant County PUD's Monster Detective program.

MCL is also hosting special events in addition to the weekly activities, though most are in the Tri-Cities.

"This year we're (having) some reptiles coming in, and there's also a kids' band. It's called Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs. So he'll be coming in and doing things," Orozco said. "We're also bringing in (the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry) ... and then we also have a funny show. He's like an acrobat performer coming in, telling jokes and doing some acrobatic performances."

Orozco said the goal is to make the events, particularly the weekly events, accessible.

"Say, for instance, (a community member) wanted to do it in Othello this week — it's Tuesdays and Wednesdays — and they miss out," he said. "There could be another branch doing the same program, like on a Thursday. So, we try to make it so that everyone has an opportunity to come to these at whatever branch they want."

Orozco said the number of participants has been strong in the last few years since COVID-19.

"We got record signups for the Othello area last year, and then this year, just kind of tracking engagement on Facebook events and things like that, it's looking like people are excited to participate and excited to do things again," he said. "And especially at the library, you know, everything we do is free to open to the public. So if people are looking for things to do with their children, we're hoping that the library could be their first stop."

Mid-Columbia Library Events

Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs

July 30 at 6 p.m. — Kiwanis Park, South Seventh Ave., Othello

NCW Libraries

Grant County PUD's Monster Detective Collective

Unlock the mysteries of energy conservation and uncover the secrets of sustainability with Grant County PUD at the library.

June 25 at 2 p.m., Ephrata Public Library

June 27 at 3:30 p.m., Coulee City Public Library

July 10 at 2 p.m., Grand Coulee Public Library

July 11 at 4 p.m., Warden Public Library

July 15 at 3 p.m., Moses Lake Public Library

July 17 at 3 p.m., Quincy Public Library

July 23 at 4 p.m., Royal City Public Library

July 24 at 4 p.m., Soap Lake Public Library

Mariachi, Music & Me!

Join Mariachi Noroeste for performances featuring traditional Mexican music in an interactive format. This all-ages program is bilingual in English/Spanish.

June 20 at 12 p.m., Royal City Public Library (Lions Park)

June 20 at 5 p.m., Warden Public Library

June 21 at 11 a.m., Moses Lake Public Library

June 26, 1 p.m., Quincy Public Library (Quincy North Park)

June 26 at 5 p.m., Soap Lake Public Library

Learn To Play Ukulele

Aaron Canwell, the frontman for the kiddie dance party band Micah and Me, will lead a high-energy ukulele class at several library locations in August. A time has not been set.

Aug. 8, Coulee City Public Library