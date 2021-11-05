Barry Watson admits to turning down roles after becoming a dad: ‘I have no regrets’

Barry Watson may not have been onscreen much since the ending of 7th Heaven, but he has been keeping busy in another rewarding role.

In a recent interview with People, the 47-year-old actor and father of three called being a dad and husband his "number one job." He admitted that his role as father to Oliver, 16, Felix, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Tracy Hutson, and 9-year-old Clover, who he shares with current wife Natasha Wagner, has caused him to be more selective with his roles.

"I said 'no' to probably too many things in the past and it affected my work. But I have no regrets," he admitted. "I'm proud because I can coach my daughter's basketball games, go to the games, really be a part of their lives. And hopefully my kids will recognize that Dad was always there."

Watson also noted that his kids have kept him connected to the show and role that put him on the map.

"My son Oliver grew his hair out and I looked at him the other day and he reminded me of Matt Camden," he said. "My 13-year-old Felix just binge-watched it. It is amazing that so many people are still being introduced to that show."

Watson is set to star in the new Lifetime remake of Highway to Heaven, which originally starred the legendary Michael Landon. He is set to appear alongside actress and songstress Jill Scott.

"Michael Landon was such a huge, huge part of my childhood," he told ABC in a recent interview. “I was just really honored to be a part of it and nervous as well.”

He admitted that it was interesting to be cast as the parent of a teen after having played a teen for six seasons in 7th Heaven.

“It feels bizarre because I still goof off and I’m pretty much still a clown on set, yet everybody comes to me with questions about stuff and I’m like, ‘Oh, right, because I’m the old guy who’s been doing this for a while now.’"