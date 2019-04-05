'Barry' star Henry Winkler says dyslexia is the surprising secret to his success

When Henry Winkler returns to HBO on Sunday as the acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy series Barry, he will have his dyslexia to thank.

Well, maybe not directly. But the actor, now 73, sees his lifelong learning challenge as something that’s inspired him to achieve so much.

“I might be successful because I am dyslexic,” Winkler says. “If I was not dyslexic, and I did not have to fight all the time to figure out another way to do [things], I might not be sitting [here today].”

Growing up, adults often thought that he was “stupid,” he recalls. “When you have a learning challenge, you don’t know why you can’t figure it out,” he says. “Education was so important to my parents. When I didn’t do well, I was an embarrassment to them.”

He stresses that learning challenges, whether dyslexia or something else, present themselves differently for everyone. “Sometimes when I read, I fall asleep within four minutes,” he says. “Math, you literally cannot compute. Spelling, cannot sound the word out.”

When it came to pursuing a career in acting, Winkler faced constant hurdles. “I learned through my ears. I would read the script out loud over and over again. I was embarrassed a lot, because I could not read and act at the same time, so I just improvised.”

Henry Winkler leaves 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on April 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: James Devaney/GC Images) More