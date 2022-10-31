It's 4 weeks 'til Turkey Day: Shop Ina Garten's top 10 kitchen must-haves

The Barefoot Contessa knows a thing or two about must-have kitchen essentials. (Photo: Getty)

Ina Garten is a wiz in the kitchen and she has shared her culinary expertise with enamored followers for decades. Between her 13 cookbooks (the latest came out this week!), her mouthwatering website and her inspiring Instagram, the Barefoot Contessa has taught us tons. And as we plan for upcoming holiday hosting, we can rely on her expertise once again to ensure we have all the necessary tools at the ready.

Time to shop Walmart for all of Ina's Thanksgiving prep must-haves!

Lightweight and outfitted with a carbon steel blade, this Y peeler can be used by lefties or righties thanks to its flexible ergonomic design. One happy customer actually calls it the "best peeler on Earth," adding, "Been using these for years now. Sharp accurate blades that hold up to the demands of a commercial setting. Love the different colors. Great value." Who could argue with that?

Naturally nonstick, the Lodge skillet can be used to sauté, sear, braise, broil, bake or fry foods and can withstand very high heat. This ultra-versatile pan will last decades and we promise, you'll reach for it again and again.

Over 2,500 Walmart shoppers give it five stars. One such customer shares, "This skillet turns out a far better meal than any Teflon coated pan. Searing and deglazing work beautifully in cast iron. I've cooked all kinds of things in this skillet by now, including frying foods that normally require a deep fryer. I've also made meals that start on the stove and finish in the oven, which is one of the great benefits of cast iron."

Over 12,000 (you read that right!) five-star reviews for this KitchenAid stand mixer should convince you it's a worthy investment. With 59 touch points around the bowl for efficient mixing, 10 speeds and endless attachments, this appliance is a go-to for everyone from occasional bakers to seasoned cooks. Just read these rave reviews: "I'm not sure why I waited so long to get this amazing mixer - I was of the thinking 'All mixers are created equal' ... However, that is so NOT the case! I liked to bake before, but now I love it, as does my preschooler - she is excited to help use the mixer by adding ingredients!" And another says, "I am 72 years old and I love to bake...especially breads. My fingers have arthritis and my wrists hurt so kneading was getting really hard for me. A friend surprised me with the gift of this stand mixer. I LOVE it and use it for breads and all of my baked goods. I don't know what I would do without it. I love that when I bake sweet breads or cakes and muffins I can throw everything in to one bowl and just let it mix. Everything comes out much better and so light!!"

Made with surgical-grade stainless steel and a comfy plastic handle, this Microplane zester will grate cheese and zest citrus with ease.You can even use it to grate garlic or ginger into the perfect pulpy infusion. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, so you don't have to risk injury when attempting to wash it. One customer shares her enthusiasm: "Love, love, love this product. Great for zesting citrus but also cheese. It gives it that delicately barely there flavor that melts in your mouth"

Walmart OXO SoftWorks Salad Spinner Each element works together or functions on its own for one delightfully useful tool. $40 at Walmart

Dishwasher safe with the ability to be used one-handed, this OXO salad spinner is a mainstay in many kitchens. Spin delicate lettuce leaves dry in an instant or use the basket independently as a colander and the clear bowl for serving. No matter how you use it, you'll find yourself reaching for it time and time again.

Walmart Kitchenaid Stainless Steel Box Grater $17 $20 Save $3 With a side for fine, medium, coarse and slicing, you can get cheese and veggies to just the size you want them with this handy tool. $17 at Walmart

Place this box grater right into your mixing bowl or onto a cutting board, hold the handle and start running your food against whichever side you choose. Grate carrots in minutes and transform stale bread into breadcrumbs in seconds, all contained within the center. Once you're done cooking, simply toss it into the dishwasher.

This home chef shares, "Awesome cheese grater...I love how fast it shreds my potatoes for hash browns... does not bend...it washes up easy....I love mine ..makes prep time so much faster....and it's durability for the price is amazing."

A set of stainless steel mixing bowls is a must for prepping many recipes at once. Better yet, get a set that comes with tight-fitting lids so you can be your own sous chef and prep for a big event ahead of time or use them to store leftovers.

Take it from this customer, "These three bowls with covers are not your plain Jane bowls. They have a beautiful grey colored enamel finish on the outside and the normal shiny stainless steel interior. They easily go from the refrigerator to the table as an attractive serving piece. I have used them for cold salads, fresh vegetables, whipping cream and any other food, hot or cold. Their strong suit is that when you use them for cold salads or fruit salads, they stay colder while on the table."

Walmart Instant Read Oven Thermometers Is your oven temperature as accurate as you think? This pair of oven-safe thermometers will help you determine the answer. $14 at Walmart

For those ultra-precise recipes, an oven thermometer can be crucial. Many of our ovens say they are at one temperature, when in fact they are not as accurate as we thought. Pop one of these puppies into the oven to confirm your settings. They either hang from the rack or stand up on a flat surface and can withstand temps up to 600-degrees!

This customer put it to the test: "Our oven has been cooking hot and unevenly, so I put two of these thermometers in to measure the temperature. When the oven was set at 400 degrees, one thermometer measured 405 in the front left, and the other measured 425 in the back right. That seems to be consistent with how my food cooks, so I'm pleased with the accuracy."

Use it to slice, shred or even mix dough, this Cuisinart food processor is a timesaver to be sure. Make quick work of soups and side dishes (even pie!) with the help of this nearly instantaneous chopping machine.

One longtime user calls it a "little workhorse," adding, "The first one lasted almost 25 years with lots and lots of use. It sits right on the countertop for easy access. I am delighted to see the same workhorse still available, as so many useful items in this world go by the wayside and we are forced to settle for less. Not so with this one!"

It may be getting colder out, but the grill is a cooking staple year-round. This charcoal starter will help you get your grill fired up in minutes, so you don't have to stand out in the cold longer than necessary to get it going.

One happy customer shares, "Growing up I disliked charcoal grills due to the copious amounts of lighter fluid or impregnated briquettes people used. I researched extensively and learned the legitimate grill masters use charcoal chimneys to light their charcoal quickly and efficiently with no lighter fluid taste imparted to the food! In my opinion, this accessory is a must have."

So before guests come knocking on Thanksgiving Day, make sure your cook space is set up like the pro's and listen to the "compliments to the chef" roll in this holiday season.