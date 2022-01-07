Rare sale alert: Celeb-approved Barefoot Dreams blankets are now just $45 at Nordstrom Rack

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These blankets are rarely this cheap — so grab them while you can! (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

When it comes to blankets, Barefoot Dreams is in a league of its own. The super-soft beauties have a feverish cult-like following that includes everyone from Chrissy Teigen (who professed her love for them in a 2019 tweet) to Kourtney Kardashian, who wrapped herself up in one of the plush blankets during a glam session.

While the blankets are typically very pricey — the larger sizes cost north of $100 — we spotted an incredibly rare sale on the 45" x 60" size. Right now, the throws are marked down at Nordstrom Rack to a ridiculous $45 (from $98) — they're never this cheap!

$45 $98 at Nordstrom Rack

You'll want one in every color. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

What is it about Barefoot Dreams blankets that makes them such a hit? For starters, they're made of an impossibly soft microfiber that stays cozy wash after wash. They don't pill, snag, or shed, plus they're super warm. Throw them on the foot of your bed as an extra layer, on your couch to cuddle under as you watch a movie, or on your favorite armchair for when you pore over a book. Word of warning: Your pet just might end up claiming it.

Choose from six gorgeous shades — vintage rose, pink/white, indigo, mossy green, lavender, and charcoal with a white trim.

"Softest blanket ever!" a shopper shared. "I want five more of these! So comfy! My boyfriend tries to steal it from me all the time!"

Another agreed, saying it's been the cause of family squabbles.

"Ridiculously soft throw that is now my family's favorite, might have to get another one as we argue over it. It's toasty warm in the winter and strangely cool to the skin in the summer," she revealed.

Take it from this satisfied shopper: "Been dying to grab a Barefoot Dreams blanket and it does not disappoint! The coziest and softest blanket of all time."

