Barefaced promo codes, coupons, and deals for June 2024

Whether you’re new to the world of skincare or are looking to completely revamp your routine, a customized skincare regimen may be the solution to solving all your skin-related woes. That’s where our Barefaced coupon codes can help. This brand can create a skincare routine just for you in a matter of minutes, and you won’t be alone in this endeavor thanks to Barefaced’s AI skin coaches. To help you kickstart your new skincare routine, check out our verified coupons for a discount on your next Barefaced purchase.

What is Barefaced?

Founded by nurse practitioner Jordan Harper, Barefaced is a skincare brand that specializes in curating skincare routines according to each person’s skin type and concerns. Guided by Harper’s philosophy of ‘less but better,’ the brand was born out of Harper’s desire to bring effective skincare products to the masses without having to make a trip to the doctor’s office. Barefaced carries a variety of skincare products, such as facial razors, serums, face washes, moisturizers, sunscreen, exfoliating pads and more. These products are designed to address common skin concerns like dark spots, breakouts, dullness, redness, rosacea and facial hair removal. Barefaced creates customized pregnancy-safe skincare routines as well.

How do Barefaced coupon codes work?

To activate our Barefaced coupons, click on the coupon link that you’d like to use. Copy and paste the unique promo code at checkout to receive the discount.

What are some Barefaced best-sellers?

Barefaced’s best-selling products come from the categories of sunscreen, retinol, serums, cleansers, lip care, exfoliators, and face masks. Liquid Gold, a vitamin C serum that claims to brighten and protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, counts itself as one of the brand’s most popular products.

The brand’s Toning Pads are also a hit amongst Barefaced’s customers. These exfoliating pads are designed to slough away dead skin cells, unclog pores, and make skin appear brighter all at once.

Tinted Protection, a mineral-based sunscreen for the face, is also a fan favorite. The peach-colored sunscreen calls on zinc oxide, a mineral sunscreen ingredient, to protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays and prevent the onset of dark spots. The formula contains hyaluronic and lactic acids to hydrate and brighten the skin, respectively.

Another serum, the Overachiever, is another one of Barefaced’s best-sellers. The serum claims to placate redness and reduce the look of pores and fine lines. Its hero ingredient is bakuchiol, a supposed plant-based alternative to retinol that’s considered safe for pregnant people to use.

We’d be remiss not to mention that this is only a small fraction of Barefaced’s best-selling products, but we think these ones should come at the very top of your list.

