BARCS hopes to combat ‘constant crisis on space’ with adopt-a-thon Saturday

Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter hopes an upcoming adoption event will help create space at the shelter after being called upon in recent weeks to house more animals than they have room for.

Intake at BARCS has increased notably this past year, with the shelter taking in 71% more dogs in 2023 than in the previous two years. This year, the shelter is on pace to significantly top that percentage, shelter spokesperson Bailey Deacon said.

In late May, BARCS admitted 300 animals in one week, including 84 from a single hoarding case that were found in a Cylburn/Pimlico rowhome covered in excrement and roaches. According to Deacon, the shelter has a capacity for about 250 animals.

Adoptions, however, have not kept pace, Deacon said. The day after the intake of the 84 animals, the shelter received a batch of 17 large dogs to care for.

“Each year, we have several large cases — we just can’t always publicize them due to legal proceedings connected with the cases,” Deacon said in an email. “What we can’t solve without help is the lack of space in our shelter and the overwhelming costs of these large cases.”

BARCS is the city’s only open-admission shelter, meaning it doesn’t turn animals away. To create space for new animals, BARCS is hosting its “Mega Summer Adopt-a-thon” Saturday at the Timonium Fairgrounds. The event, which will also feature Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance partners including the Maryland SPCA, Baltimore Humane Society and Baltimore County Animal Services, will be held in the 4H Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at 2200 York Road in Timonium.

The goal is to expose pets to a wider audience of potential adopters in a more positive environment than the shelter, in hopes that it can make more matches and clear space for additional pets.

“That’s where our constant crisis on space and begging for foster homes and other solutions comes into play,” Deacon wrote.

As for the 84 animals rescued from the hoarding case, the pets were listed on BARCS’s website and nearly all available for adoption were spoken for within a few days. That’s 47, so far. Meanwhile, 35 were taken to other local rescues so BARCS could reopen for other intakes, Deacon said, adding that most of the animals that went to other rescues were underage puppies.

Only two pets from the incident remain at BARCS: Funfetti, a large bully-breed dog and Sponge Cake, a 6-year-old cat. The shelter is now assessing whether to display them at the event based on their shyness, Deacon said.

The shelter has high hopes for the adoption event, which it last had at the fairgrounds in 2019.

“It was amazing to watch these animals, many of whom were being passed by over and over again at the shelter, immediately make a connection with a great family and leave the Fairgrounds with a new last name,” Deacon said.

“Mega adoption events like this provide lifesaving outlets for shelter animals,” added Jennifer Brause, BARCS founder and executive director, in a statement.

All adoptions are first come first serve and adoption fees for pets at the event are waived. Adopters need to be at least 18 years old and have a photo ID.