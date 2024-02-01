'Barbie' star Margot Robbie addresses Oscars snub for the first time

Seven days after Oscar nominations came out and Margot Robbie was not on the list for best actress, the "Barbie" star is speaking out.

While appearing on a panel during a special screening of "Barbie" hosted by the Screen Actors Guild on Jan 30, Robbie spoke about recently being overlooked for her role as the film’s titular character by voting Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” the actor said, as reported by Deadline.

“Barbie” received eight nominations for the 2024 Oscars, and Robbie did earn a nomination for best picture due to her role as a producer. The film's director, Greta Gerwig, was nominated for the best-adapted screenplay category but received no nods for helming the highest-grossing film of 2023.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing; what she pulled off, it really is,” Robbie continued. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Robbie further shared that she was “beyond ecstatic” about the Academy Award nominations the movie received. In addition to a nomination for best picture, America Ferrera received a nod for best supporting actress and Ryan Gosling received a nomination for best supporting actor. The movie was also nominated for best costume design and best production design.

“It’s so wild,” Robert said Tuesday night. “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod.”

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” Robbie concluded. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com