“Barbie” Co-Writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Are Married! Learn All About Their New York City Hall Wedding

The couple tied the knot after 12 years together.

When the highly-anticipated Barbie movie arrived in theaters over the summer, longtime couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach—who co-wrote the screenplay before Gerwig directed the hit film—enjoyed a great deal of praise. The film quickly received acclaim from both critics and viewers alike, and the fantasy comedy became the highest-grossing film in 2023. Gerwig even called it “the best thing we’ve ever written,” according to People. But their success didn't stop there!

Just a few months later, the couple experienced another huge moment in their lives: a wedding. On December 20, 2023, People confirmed that Gerwig and Baumbach tied the knot. According to the outlet, the couple of 12 years said “I do” at New York City Hall.

Baumbach and Gerwig have both been working in the entertainment industry for years. In fact, they have Hollywood to thank for their first introduction. In 2010, the duo met while filming Greenberg, a romantic comedy-drama that Baumbach co-wrote with his then-wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and later directed. Gerwig played Florence in the film, one of the main protagonists. By the end of 2010, Baumbach and Leigh had split, and the following year, Gerwig and Baumbach were an item.

Since then, the pair have welcomed two sons and have worked on many projects together, including Frances Ha in 2012, Mistress Americana in 2015, and Barbie in 2023. In an interview with Vogue, Baumbach opened up about the joy he experiences whenever he collaborates professionally with Gerwig. "I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything,” he said. “I’d show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'm watching her movie. I don't want to sound sickeningly happy, but it's a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don't know how else to say it without saying great a lot.”

In a later interview at the 2020 Academy Awards, Baumbach said working with Gerwig only makes him improve as a person and a writer. “When we write together, I’m always trying to impress her,” he admitted. “I feel like I write better because I work at it harder. I want her to be impressed.”

Barbie, in particular, was one of "the most fun" and fulfilling projects for the couple, even though Baumbach wasn’t on board with the concept at first. “I thought it was a terrible idea Greta signed me up for,” he shared. Baumbach even admitted that he made “side calls” to try to get them out of the gig. But after reading a couple of pages that Greta wrote for the film, he changed his mind. “It was Barbie waking up in her Dreamhouse and coming out to her backyard and meeting somebody who was sick and dying,” he recalled. “I read these pages and I thought, ‘I understand now what this is.’ The movie is about embracing your mortality and about the mess of it all, so it was exciting.”

