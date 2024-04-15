Barbecue fans, Raleigh has a smoking new festival with the South’s top pitmasters

While the barbecue scene in the Carolinas continues to be red hot, a growing Raleigh festival shows off an all-star group of pitmasters.

Now in its second year, the Raleigh barbecue festival Gettin’ Piggy With It returns May 18-19. Organized by Lawrence Barbecue owner Jake Wood and benefiting the Frankie Lemmon School, this two-day festival offers a chance to sample some of the most coveted bites of smoked meat in the Southeast.

It would take months of travel, hundreds of miles and countless hours standing in line to taste the barbecue of the 15 pitmasters cooking at Gettin’ Piggy With It, which includes chefs from Texas to Connecticut and many of the very best spots in North and South Carolina.

Here’s this year’s lineup:

Fork Grove BBQ – Anderson, SC

Hoodoo Brown BBQ – Ridgefield, CT

Jon G’s Barbecue – Peachland

King BBQ – Charleston, SC

Lawrence Barbecue – Durham

Longleaf Swine – Raleigh

Mike D’s BBQ – Durham

Moss & Moore – Asheville

Old Colony Smokehouse – Edenton

Sam Jones BBQ – Winterville & Raleigh

Shepard Barbecue – Emerald Isle

Smith’s Smokehouse & Smoothies – Wake Forest

Southern Smoke Barbecue – Garland

Sweet Lew’s BBQ – Charlotte

Truth BBQ – Houston, TX

ZEF BBQ – Simi Valley, CA

Non-barbecue bites will come from:

(ish)delicatessen – Raleigh

Berto’s Chimis – Raleigh

Kevin Ruiz – Raleigh

Locals Seafood – Raleigh

N. Sea Oyster Co. – Hampstead

Wye Hill – Raleigh

Drinks will come from Trophy Brewing, Young Hearts Distillery and Tito’s Vodka.

Desserts will be made by Andia’s Ice Cream, Little Blue Macaron and Tepuy Donuts.

“Gettin’ Piggy With It is a shining example of the power of community and what we can do when we come together,” said Marsha Hargett, executive director for Frankie Lemmon Foundation, in a press release. “We have the amazing folks at Lawrence BBQ and Trophy Brewing championing this event. They are true community leaders who bring people together and do the hard work, and it’s Frankie Lemmon’s students and their families who are the winners.

“This year’s Piggy will showcase over 25 amazing chefs/pitmasters from all over the country who will help us raise funds for the school through their incredible talent! Get ready for some delicious bites, amazing brews, live tunes, and family fun at this Frankie Lemmon signature springtime event.”

Tickets include unlimited bites from more than 20 pitmasters and restaurants and are $100 for the Sunday festival, $200 with drinks included and $500 for the Saturday welcome dinner and Sunday festival.

Uniquely NC is a News & Observer subscriber collection of moments, landmarks and personalities that define the uniqueness (and pride) of why we live in the Triangle and North Carolina.