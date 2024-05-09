A bar that doubles as hotel check-in desk? Take a look at what’s opening in Wynwood

If you’re looking for a hotel with startup vibes in Miami’s technology epicenter, you have a new option.

The eight-story Moxy Miami Wynwood at 255 NW 25th St. started taking reservations this week for stays beginning June 23. That’s a little more than two months later than the previously planned opening of April 11.

What’s inside the Moxy Miami Wynwood?

King guest room at the Moxy in Wynwood. Courtesy of Hotel

The Moxy Miami Wynwood has 120 rooms, a 24/7 fitness center and a second-floor lobby with a full bar that also serves as the check-in area.

The hotel hopes to turn the bar/registration desk into “the buzzing hub” of the place. Arriving guests can expect a complimentary “Moxy Welcome Cocktail” — “a Haku Vodka-infused drink combined with a locally inspired Yuzu and Lavender essence.”

There’s also another reason to spend time in the lobby. The rooms are small, ranging from 211 to 592 square feet. But that’s a trend in hotels, and some guests like it, too.

The rooms come in five configurations with names the hotel hopes will evoke Miami: King (Graffiti Grove), Double Queen (MIA Playground), Double Queen and Bunk (La Familia), Quad Twin (Let’s Bunk) and King Suite (Mojito XL.)

All rooms have Murphy desks, under the bed storage, and outlets for smartphones and electronic devices. Bathrooms come with hairdryers and handheld steamers.

The lobby will also have games like Jenga and shuffleboard and local DJs on occasional evenings. A bar will offer breakfast and a Bevvies and Bites dinner menu featuring signature cocktails as well as bites including arepas, flats and dips.

Other hotel openings

The Moxy Miami Wynwood is one of four hotels in the region expected to open in the first half of this year. The others are the Gale Miami Hotel and Residences at 601 NE First St., The Moore Miami at 4040 NE Second Ave., and the Amrit Ocean Resort at 3100 N. Ocean Dr. on Singer Island in Riviera Beach.

That number reflects a slowdown last year and early this year for the South Florida hotel industry. High interest rates led to few openings and postponing finishing more projects.

Moxy amenities

Moxy, a brand launched in 2014 and owned by Marriott International, already has one hotel in South Florida, in South Beach at 915 Washington Ave.

The new property, one of about 100 in the Moxy group, is a 50-50 joint venture partnership between Baywood Hotels and Dolphin Capital Partners.

It will have a 3,000-square-foot outdoor space off the second-floor lobby that can be used for meetings or events and a smaller 430-square-foot meeting room that can hold 36 guests and is called The Timeout Zone.

“We’re unveiling a dynamic hub that mirrors the neighborhood’s eclectic charm,” General manager Chris Thompson said in a statement. “In homage to the neighborhood we are so excited to be a part of, every detail of the hotel has been thoughtfully curated to engage guests and foster connections with the local community.”

How to make reservations

Reservations can be made on the hotel’s website at www.marriothotels.com/miaon .

On Wednesday, a two day stay in July during the week had the lowest rate at $195 per night.

For individual reservations, call Marriott Reservations Department at 888-236-2427. For group reservations, call 786-885-2670.