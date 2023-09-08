Banksy's Spraycation inspires pop-up exhibition in Lowestoft

An exhibition inspired by Banksy's Spraycation and the removal of some of his artworks is opening in one of the towns the artist secretly painted in.

Easterly Artists have created a pop-up gallery in a disused building in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

The title - Missing Banksy - refers to the removal of many of the artist's 2021 pieces from streets and walls.

Laurence Edwards, who created the Yoxman sculpture in Yoxford, off the A12, will open the exhibition.

This Banksy artwork on Katwijk Way in Lowestoft has since been sold privately and removed

Banksy's series of 10 installations across Norfolk and Suffolk in the summer of 2021 was dubbed the Great British Spraycation, but since then more than half of the works have been vandalised, removed and sold privately.

Easterly Artists is a collective of artists who live within a 20-mile radius of Ness Point in Lowestoft - Britain's most easterly point.

Miles Barry, the group's chairman, said: "It's a great shame that much of the work Banksy brought to Lowestoft and the surrounding area has since disappeared. We miss it - hence the show's title."

Edwards said he is "very honoured" to be asked to open the show.

"Banksy is an amazing guy. He uses his profile and expertise to draw attention to places that need attention drawn to them," he said.

Edwards also created a bronze Chthonic Head on the beach for Lowestoft's First Light Festival this year.

The artist, who plans to open a public studio within the town's old post office, said: "I'm wanting to start getting involved with the people of Lowestoft and understand the community.

"[Easterly Artists] are a very lovely, regional group of artists."

A number of art mediums will be displayed at the exhibition, from painting to dorodango - a Japanese art form using earth and water.

The exhibition will be open daily at 165, London Road North until 17 September.

The vast majority of art will be available for purchase at the show.

Pieces from a collective of local artists make up the exhibition on London Road North, opposite The Victory pub

