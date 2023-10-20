Bamboo Rose Acquires Supply Chain Software Provider to John Lewis

Seven months after snapping up Backbone PLM, Bamboo Rose announced Thursday the acquisition of yet another company, Supply Pilot.

The move will grow Bamboo Rose’s retail management platform, adding “enhanced” supplier collaboration capabilities that further support supply chain visibility and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, it said.

“Today’s retail landscape is more complex than ever, requiring clear and continuous collaboration between retailers, suppliers, and vendors,” Matt Stevens, CEO of Bamboo Rose, said in a statement. “Supply Pilot leads the market with proactive supplier engagement and collaboration. Together, our platforms will drive unprecedented efficiency and enable sustainability. We are truly excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with Supply Pilot.”

Bamboo Rose, a collaborative product development, sourcing and supply chain platform that counts Gap and Urban Outfitters among its clients, managed more than $1.2 trillion of transactions in 2022 for thousands of products and users across hundreds of brands. Supply Pilot, meanwhile, provides supplier engagement and collaboration software to retailers, brands and large manufacturers, including John Lewis, SC Johnson and PetSmart.

“We are delighted to join forces with Bamboo Rose to conquer complex retailer/supplier engagement pinch points,” James Butcher, CEO of Supply Pilot, said in a statement. “As one company, we’ll offer the most extensive supplier collaboration platform in the market.”

Bamboo Rose’s Supply Pilot acquisition follows its purchase of Backbone PLM, a firm that digitizes manual parts of the product development process for apparel, soft goods and hard goods, earlier this year. At the time, Bamboo Rose, which operates across multiple verticals, including fashion and apparel, food, consumables and general merchandise, said the deal would broaden its product development, sourcing and supply chain platform with new product lifecycle management capabilities.

The Backbone PLM purchase came just months after the appointments of tech industry veterans Matt Stevens and Mike Mattei as CEO and chief revenue officer, respectively, in December. Also last year, the product lifecycle and supply chain management platform secured a strategic investment from private equity firm Rubicon Technology Partners.

