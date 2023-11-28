Bam! Walmart slashed the price of this Emeril Lagasse air fryer by $90 for Cyber Monday — and somehow this deal is still available

Anyone who has cooked a holiday meal for a large group of people knows that it's a nerve-wracking balancing act. With so many dishes being served at once, it's hard to get them all ready at the same time when you only have one oven in your kitchen. If you're looking for a way to have a second cooking platform without dropping a ton of money (or just looking for a way to cook your favorite foods a bit healthier), now’s your chance! As part of its extended Cyber Monday sale, Walmart has slashed the price of this Emeril Lagasse air fryer that doubles as a countertop toaster oven and rotisserie to just $79 (down from $169).

Why is this a good Cyber Monday deal?

Normally priced at $169, you can score this genius multitasker for just $79 — that’s a savings of $90 for an air fryer that's backed by an American celebrity chef! We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding it to your cart ASAP, especially if you want to use it to make your life easier this holiday season.

Why do I need this?

The Power Air Fryer 360 Plus has 12 preset cooking settings. You can toast up to six slices of bread, roast a turkey via rotisserie, bake desserts, pizzas or roast vegetables, or get your jerky on with its dehydrator function...and that's just for starters!

In addition to the oven itself, you’ll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control makes it a breeze to, as they say, set it and forget it.

This amazing all-purpose appliance has had us saying "Bam!" so often, the word has lost all meaning! (Bobby Bank/WireImage and Walmart)

What reviewers say

While it’s a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well it’s become their go-to. “I have almost stopped using my oven,” wrote one. “This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen.”

Others say they love that it helps them make their favorite fried foods without all the unhealthy oils and mess. “Best oven ever,” said a customer before adding, “It is amazing. Until you try it you would not believe it. The food tastes so good. Uses no oil, it's done in no time and shuts off as soon as it's done. What more could you ask for?”

This thrilled shopper summed it up best: "How I love my Lagasse Power Air Fryer! It cooks, broils, warms and reheats all foods with a touch of its buttons. It's efficient, time-saving and prepares foods to meet one's taste buds — for example, rare, med-rare, medium, or well-done. This air fryer is for all who eat healthy. Takes minutes to prepare food. Plus, little or no clean-up of the oven after food preparation. A must-have for all chefs-to-be!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

