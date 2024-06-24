Balloonfest is this weekend: Everything you need to know

Evan Sasiela, Livingston Daily
·3 min read

HOWELL — This weekend, keep an eye out for colorful balloons taking to the skies.

The 39th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest runs Friday-Sunday, June 28-30, at Howell High School, 1200 W. Grand River Ave.

General admission is $5, and weekend wristbands are available for $10. Tickets can be purchased online at michiganchallenge.com.

When can I see the balloons?

Balloon launches are scheduled to run 6:30-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, weather permitting. Balloon Fly-In Competitions are slated to begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

The Special Shape Balloon Inflate is set for 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at the Launch Field. They include Chris P. Bacon, Cynthia SEAL and Space Cowboy.

A pilot meet-and-greet will run 4-5 p.m. Saturday.

What family-friendly activities are scheduled?

The Family Fun Tent is available all three days of Balloonfest.

Children can enjoy the Brou-Haha Blue Blocks from 2-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Warrior Ax Throwing runs 2-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Ben the Lego Man and Ohana Karate takes place 4-8 p.m. Friday.

Neverland Entertainment will bring princes and princesses from 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Saturday, and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Joel Tacey — Michigan’s Family Funnyman — will perform at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Finally, guests can tour the Exotic Animal Exhibit from 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Festival-goers enjoy a rainy evening at the 38th Annual Balloonfest on Friday, June 23, 2023.
What about the carnival?

The Wade Shows Carnival, produced by Big Rock Amusements, is open 2-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday at the Freshman Campus. Daily armbands are $30.

Ride credits can also be purchased; rides require 10-25 credits each. Prices are 25 cents for one credit, $10 for 40 credits, $18 for 72 credits, $48 for 192 credits and $98 for 392 credits.

Who are this year's headliners?

Rust Life will kick off the weekend from 3-6 p.m. Friday on the Main Stage.

Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations will perform from 12-3 p.m. Saturday. The Slick Jimmy Band will play later that day, from 4-6 p.m.

On Sunday, Magic Bus will play from 12-3 p.m. — followed by Parted Waters from 4-6 p.m.

When is the car show?

The Classic Car Show runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. All brands and models are welcome. Donations will be collected to support the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

When is the Balloon Glow?

There will be a fireworks show after dark on Friday, followed by a Balloon Glow on Saturday.

Hot air balloons prepare for an early morning launch Friday, June 23, 2023.
But wait, there's more

The Open-Air Marketplace begins at 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Novi Escape Room will offer a challenge from 2-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 9-8 p.m. Sunday near the Highlander Food Court.

The Highlander Food Court is open 2-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

On State Street, the Balloons and Brews Festival of Lights Fundraiser runs 1-5 p.m. Saturday. All guests must be 21 or older to enter.

