This No. 1 bestselling cooling shirt with UPF sun protection is just $18 (nearly 50% off!)

We all know we’re supposed to be applying sunscreen daily, but did you know you’re supposed to reapply it every two hours? If you’re not exactly living up to your dermatologist’s expectations, it might be time to start investing in clothing with built-in sun protection. A great place to start is with this incredible deal we found on Amazon: the Baleaf Sun Shirt, a lightweight, long-sleeve cooling shirt with a generous UPF 50+ (UPF the clothing equivalent of SPF) and sweat-wicking properties that make it a breeze to wear even during the doggiest days of summer.

Right now, you can save nearly 50 percent on this brilliant Baleaf cooling shirt with almost 16,000 five-star ratings, thanks to an on-page coupon. Prices start at just $19 depending on the color you choose. Take a step outside into the August heat and then tell me this isn’t the score of the century right now!

A shirt that blocks the sun — genius!

So how does UPF sun protection work in fabrics, anyway? Well, in regular clothes, UVA and UVB rays can seep in through the tiny holes in the weave of the fabric. But sun-protective clothing uses a tighter weave, preventing UV rays from penetrating to your skin — and the fabric’s protective factor is measured in terms of UPF, or Ultraviolet Protection Factor. The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Protection sets the standard for UPF at 30 to 49 — and 50 is considered excellent.

This is precisely what makes the Baleaf UPF 50+ Sun Shirt such a standout. Wear it when you’ll be out in the open sun all day and you won’t have to worry about reapplying sunscreen to your arms, upper chest or any other body part shielded by this hardworking top. It has you covered!

The Baleaf cooling shirt is making a splash this summer. (Photo: Amazon)

Moisture-wicking properties mean this shirt keeps you cool as a cucumber

The Baleaf UPF 50+ Sun Shirt not only blocks the sun’s rays to keep you cool, but it also wicks moisture like a great workout shirt, lifting sweat from your skin to keep you dry and prevent you from overheating. Whether you’re at a cookout, doing yard work or running errands, you won’t get drenched. Shoppers say such comfort is part of this top’s universal appeal.

“I bought this for a white water rafting trip. It was blisteringly hot and sunny during our trip, but this shirt kept me and my VERY fair skin cool and unbothered!” wrote one happy adventurer. “I was pleasantly surprised at the quality and craftsmanship. I was able to fully enjoy our experience because I wasn’t slathered in sunscreen or sweating up a storm! The long-sleeve top actually kept me COOLER than a tank top!”

Another wrote, “I'm 5'5" and slim/average build and I had plenty of room in the arms and in the stomach area (the latter of which I was a tad worried about) ... it was perfect. The moisture wicking was amazing, as the day I wore it outside was in the mid 80s and super humid (St. Louis weather) and I wasn't really sweaty at all. Now I want one in every color.”

Speaking of colors, this top comes in a slew of 'em

From sunshine-y yellow and bright white to cherry red and soothing turquoise, the Baleaf UPF 50+ Sun Shirt comes in 28 fun colors to choose from. Including black, which we love because black is such a hard color to wear under the sun — but this a cooling shirt, so it counteracts that heat-drawing hue.

“Super color selections that many other makers seem to overlook and only offer standard blue/black/grey/etc.” one reviewer pointed out. “The lavender shade was lovely,” another wrote. “Felt safe to sit around in the sun all day without the guilt of sun damage.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

