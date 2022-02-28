Get lean while your wallet stays fat — weights, kettlebells, and more are on sale starting at $22

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

BalanceFrom and Everyday Essentials have all you need for the perfect home gym on a budget. (Photo: Amazon)

If you are starting to work on your summer body while the snow is still falling, you should be commended for starting early. You should also be rewarded for your proactive planning. Amazon knows your hard work deserves more than a pat on the back, so they are offering bargains on plenty of hard-working fitness equipment from BalanceFrom and Everyday Essentials.

There is enough fitness gear on sale to rival any gym. From dumbbell weights to exercise benches to yoga mats, we've picked our favorite deals that deserve your attention. You can of course shop more products at Amazon, but these deals below are guaranteed to sell out fast.

Made of solid cast iron, this kettlebell is built to last. (Photo: Amazon)

The 15 pound kettlebell is. popular size for both newbies and fitness fanatics. This cast iron model is now $10 and is sure to last for decades.

"This mighty little guy makes a great addition to the home gym set-up in the garage. This kettlebell is one of the most cost-effective kettlebells in its weight class, but it does not appear to be of any lesser quality as this heavy-duty kettlebell gets the job done," wrote one satisfied customer.

$25 $35 at Amazon

Why have one kettlebell when you can gave three? (Photo: Amazon)

If you can't decide on which size kettlebell is right for your workout, this trifecta should have something just right. The set includes a 10-pound, 15-pound and 20-pound kettlebell, each with wide easy-to-hold grips. The set now costs just $56, which is $24 off the regular price.

Said a satisfied customer: "Just exactly what I was looking for to enhance my workouts from home. The grip is great and doesn't slip."

"Thumbs up all the way," said another five-star reviewer. "Love the size and easy grip! They seem really durable and great quality."

$56 $80 at Amazon

Use this for a wall slam, ab work and everything else under the sun. (Photo: Amazon)

The 10-pound medicine ball features a durable exterior, textured grip and sturdy construction, which makes it perfect for squats, slams and anything else you can imagine.

Raved one reviewer: "The ball is well made and an unbeatable price! I checked the weight on my scale and it is exactly 10lbs. I got the slam ball because it was a little cheaper at the time but I only need it for weighted ball exercises so I can't attest to that. You can feel the sand move around inside as you shift the ball but that's to be expected in my experience. The outside is a tough rubber like a tire and there is an air valve to fill if needed. I'm happy and I'd definitely recommend this to others!"

$22 $30 at Amazon

Build strength over time, and move on up from 5 to 8 to 12 pounds. This compact set is at your service. (Photo: Amazon)

This little pyramid of dumbbells brings neatness, safety and organization to your strength training routine. The set comes with 5-, 8- and 12-pound dumbbell pairs along with a handy stand to hold them all.

"This product is perfect if you're looking for a quality, variable weight dumbbell set," reported one happy customer. "The neoprene coating provides a good grip and the included easy to assemble stand is very solid when the hardware is securely tightened (with the included wrenches!) Very satisfied with this purchase."

$91 $130 at Amazon

Heavy weights for the most serious fitness enthusiast. (Photo: Amazon)

Boasting a classic black look and rust-proof vinyl coating, these dumbbells tell the world you're serious about your iron-pumping. They're ideal for curls, chest and military presses, and weighted squats and lunges. They feature contoured handles and screw locks to make sure your workout stays safe.

Said a five-star reviewer: "[I was] looking for reasonable free weights during the pandemic. Found these online and couldn't be happier. Solid, easy to hold and a good price.

"This item definitely was exactly what we were looking for," said another of this set. "We didn't have money to buy expensive metal ones, but these give us a workout and do the same as the metal ones for a cheaper price. Would buy again."

$35 $44 at Amazon

