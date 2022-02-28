Get lean while your wallet stays fat — weights, kettlebells, and more are on sale starting at $22
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you are starting to work on your summer body while the snow is still falling, you should be commended for starting early. You should also be rewarded for your proactive planning. Amazon knows your hard work deserves more than a pat on the back, so they are offering bargains on plenty of hard-working fitness equipment from BalanceFrom and Everyday Essentials.
There is enough fitness gear on sale to rival any gym. From dumbbell weights to exercise benches to yoga mats, we've picked our favorite deals that deserve your attention. You can of course shop more products at Amazon, but these deals below are guaranteed to sell out fast.
Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, plus exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
Everyday Essentials Cast Iron Kettlebell
The 15 pound kettlebell is. popular size for both newbies and fitness fanatics. This cast iron model is now $10 and is sure to last for decades.
"This mighty little guy makes a great addition to the home gym set-up in the garage. This kettlebell is one of the most cost-effective kettlebells in its weight class, but it does not appear to be of any lesser quality as this heavy-duty kettlebell gets the job done," wrote one satisfied customer.
BalanceFrom Kettlebell Weight Set
If you can't decide on which size kettlebell is right for your workout, this trifecta should have something just right. The set includes a 10-pound, 15-pound and 20-pound kettlebell, each with wide easy-to-hold grips. The set now costs just $56, which is $24 off the regular price.
Said a satisfied customer: "Just exactly what I was looking for to enhance my workouts from home. The grip is great and doesn't slip."
"Thumbs up all the way," said another five-star reviewer. "Love the size and easy grip! They seem really durable and great quality."
BalanceFrom 10 Pound Medicine Ball
The 10-pound medicine ball features a durable exterior, textured grip and sturdy construction, which makes it perfect for squats, slams and anything else you can imagine.
Raved one reviewer: "The ball is well made and an unbeatable price! I checked the weight on my scale and it is exactly 10lbs. I got the slam ball because it was a little cheaper at the time but I only need it for weighted ball exercises so I can't attest to that. You can feel the sand move around inside as you shift the ball but that's to be expected in my experience. The outside is a tough rubber like a tire and there is an air valve to fill if needed. I'm happy and I'd definitely recommend this to others!"
Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set
This little pyramid of dumbbells brings neatness, safety and organization to your strength training routine. The set comes with 5-, 8- and 12-pound dumbbell pairs along with a handy stand to hold them all.
"This product is perfect if you're looking for a quality, variable weight dumbbell set," reported one happy customer. "The neoprene coating provides a good grip and the included easy to assemble stand is very solid when the hardware is securely tightened (with the included wrenches!) Very satisfied with this purchase."
BalanceFrom All-Purpose Weight Set
Boasting a classic black look and rust-proof vinyl coating, these dumbbells tell the world you're serious about your iron-pumping. They're ideal for curls, chest and military presses, and weighted squats and lunges. They feature contoured handles and screw locks to make sure your workout stays safe.
Said a five-star reviewer: "[I was] looking for reasonable free weights during the pandemic. Found these online and couldn't be happier. Solid, easy to hold and a good price.
"This item definitely was exactly what we were looking for," said another of this set. "We didn't have money to buy expensive metal ones, but these give us a workout and do the same as the metal ones for a cheaper price. Would buy again."
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $587.50 (was $730), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $400), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $168 (was $230), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $370 (was $430), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $160), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $490 (was $700), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Smart home:
Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $180 with on-page coupon (was $249), amazon.com
Hathaspace SmartAir Purifier, $215 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $99 (was $130), amazon.com
Video game deals:
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $28 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 - PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $320 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $109 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $64.50), amazon.com
Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot, starting at $67 (was $100), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Grecerelle Women's Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, starting at $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean, starting at $20 (was $36), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $214 (was $350), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $90 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $14.50 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $24 (was $30), amazon.com
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen (was $50), amazon.com
HOOMQING Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $51), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $97 (was $160), amazon.com
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $51 (was $90), amazon.com
Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush with Plastic Tips for Sensitive Dogs and Cats, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com
Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $4 (was $9), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $200), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike, $274 (was $400), amazon.com
Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game + Storage Carry Bag, $190 (was $250), amazon.com
Sport Squad Endzone Challenge 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.