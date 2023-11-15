New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Mixes Rest and Recreation With the 610S Slip-On Sneaker

Aminé recently christened the New Balance 610’s transformation from a hiking sneaker into a slip-on for his second-ever collaboration with the brand. His three colorways were only made for a total of 503 pairs, but New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio is quickly following up with its own take on the 610S that should be much easier to get ahold of.

Two colorways are releasing this week for the 610S as imagined by the innovation and craftsmanship-oriented division of New Balance. As before, the silhouette bridges recreation and rest through its laceless, tongueless build sitting atop a lugged outsole. TDS renders the shoe with light and dark color schemes, with one version mixing cream blue-ish greys, and a heavily faded violet. The other sees brown mix with black, a deep, dark blue, and burgundy.

Mesh and suede form the upper of both variants, and what looks to be neoprene forms the collar for a snug but forgiving fit. Down low, the EVA midsole packs New Balance’s Abzorb technology atop an Ndurance outsole typically equipped in outdoor settings. Should you steer away from aggressive paths, you’d hardly be alone, as the baseline laced 610 model has been at least partially targeted to the lifestyle space in its return from the archives.

There’s no big “N” logo to be found anywhere on the upper, as the remixed model deviates from the typical New Balance branding formula. A smaller version of the mark does appear atop the toe, however.

Both colorways of the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 610S are slated to release this Friday, Nov. 17, through New Balance’s website and select third-party retailers. The price is set at $130.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 610S

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He's previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat.

