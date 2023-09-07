The New Balance 9060 Lands in "Washed Burgundy"

New Balance is expanding its Fall/Winter 2023 lineup with a brand-new colorway of the Y2K-inspired 9060 silhouette.

Landing in a new "Washed Burgundy" colorway, the chunky retro sneaker draws inspiration from the 990 and 99X models, constructed with a mixture of mesh and pigskin suede across its vibrant upper. Crafted in a pale red hue, the dynamic silhouette features hits of grey and white overlays alongside a cream-colored "N" logo.

Elsewhere, the shoe boasts an AZORB midsole with SBS cushioning for unparalleled levels of comfort. Rounding out the cozy silhouette is a diamond pattern, inspired by the 860 model and adding a touch of stability.

Take a closer look at the New Balance 9060 in "Washed Burgundy" above, now available for purchase via select retailers and online at New Balance, priced at $150 USD.

In other footwear news, here's a closer look at the "Buttercup" and "Bubbles" colorways from the forthcoming Nike x The Powerpuff Girls collab.