Bakken BBQ to fire up for a sizzling success in 11th year

Jun. 11—DICKINSON — The Bakken BBQ, which began in 2013, continues to grow each year.

This year, over 5,000 guests are expected to enjoy ingredients and flavors from 44 different BBQ masters. Attendees will experience an all-you-can-eat feast with a ticket purchase and the satisfaction of supporting the community. Co-founded by Jackie Jenkin and Tiffany Steiner, the non-profit has raised $800,000 for local charities as of 2023, striking a balance between BBQ competition and community engagement. The large and family-friendly BBQ will take place at the West River Ice Center parking lot on Friday, June 14, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

"I think what people are going to get from this experience is bringing their family to a local event that also gives back to this community," co-founder Tiffany Steiner said. "All the funds that we raise at the Bakken BBQ stay within Southwest North Dakota. You can get in for 20 dollars as an adult for all you can eat, but you also get more than just food. You get the experience and you get to donate back to the community."

A live DJ will entertain the crowd, and a large play area for kids will feature face painting, inflatables, and food vendors. Free beverages will also be available.

Last year, the event raised $110,000, benefiting local charities such as Women Empowering Women, the Dickinson Backpack Program, First Responders, School Snacks, Make-A-Wish North Dakota, and more.

The Bakken BBQ will also feature a Make-A-Wish presentation, two 50/50 raffles, a live auction starting at 7 pm, and a food drive for the Amen Food Pantry. Donors will receive a draw entry for a $1,500 trip voucher for each item they bring.

Over 200 volunteers from various organizations will assist the expected 5,000 attendees. After everyone has had their fill, winners for the best BBQ will be announced. Last year's winners included Devon Energy, Creedence Energy Services, and the Dickinson Police Department, with the People's Choice award going to West & Co, brokered by EXP Realty.

Tickets can be purchased at the event, on the Bakken BBQ website, or by calling (701) 260-8928.