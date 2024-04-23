Bakersfield Animal Care Center to host Low-cost spay and neuter event May 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is teaming up with Kern SAFE for a low-cost spay and neuter event.

The event is happening Wednesday, May 1 at the shelter located on South Mount Vernon Avenue.

Kern Veterans visit the National Archives in Washington D.C.

According to organizers, you can apply to have up to four animals at the clinic. There is a $40 co-pay for the procedure, which includes a vaccine.

However, spots for female dogs are already full, but they can still be added to the waitlist. There are still plenty of spots left for male dogs, organizers said.

To qualify for the discounted service, you must be a resident of Bakersfield. If you would like to request an appointment, visit KernSafe.org to book your spot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.