Bakers invited to participate in local pie contest in Shelby this weekend

Old North Farm, located at 3458 Crowder Ridge Road, Shelby, will host a community pie baking contest for the first time in tandem with its three-year anniversary party. In the spirit of rural traditions, OId North Farm invites the community and all home bakers to partake in the contest which features three categories: fruit pies, custard pies and baker’s choice.

The contest is free to enter and features guest baker judges from all over the Carolinas to taste and score the community pies. Guest judges include: Joe Trull, pastry chef and former owner of Grits & Groceries, a famed Southern eatery in Belton, South Carolina; Nancie McDermott, food writer and author of 13 cookbook including Southern Pies and Fruit: A Savor the South Cookbook; Ashley English, the Candler-based author of 11 cookbooks including A Year of Pies; and Adam Duke, owner of Duke’s Bread in Charlotte.

The overall winner takes home the glory and a golden whisk.

Entrants to the community pie baking contest receive free entry to the Old North Farm Anniversary Party happening at the same time. Judging for the pie contest is 3 to 5 p.m., and the anniversary party runs 2 to 7 p.m. and features a chef-driven hot dog menu and mini-market.

“Old North Farm hosts community-centric gatherings focused on rural traditions and foodways specific to our region, “ said Keia Mastrianni, co-owner of Old North Farm and owner of Milk Glass Pie, the certified cottage bakery located on the farm. “It’s our way of introducing Cleveland County and our rural corner of the world to the greater public while sharing our wide network of food and farm friends with the local community.”

Mastrianni’s husband, Jamie Swofford is a Cleveland County native and former chef who returned home to grow food on family land. Mastrianni is a former food writer turned baker with a heart for connecting folks through food.

“We hope to start a new and growing tradition with the community pie baking contest. Of course, all in good fun.” said Mastrianni.

Old North Farm is a farm, bakery, gathering place and culinary destination located in rural Cleveland County owned by husband and wife team, Jamie Swofford and Keia Mastrianni. On one acre, Old North Farm grows high-quality ingredients for chefs, breweries, and cocktail craftsmen in the piedmont. Old North Farm hosts culinary events and celebrates the concept of rural revival in all facets of their work from farming to culinary events.

To enter the pie contest:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1NPHUz-LHbhK7b_gDNF8MDFLBLR7Eu7GqSWigflFpH3I/edit#responses (entries open until this Friday at midnight)

