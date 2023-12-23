Baked Buffalo Carrots Recipe

Up your vegetable game with these irresistibly delicious baked buffalo carrots from recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This creative twist on a classic buffalo flavor packs a punch without the need for meat, offering a plant-based alternative to the traditional buffalo wing. With just a handful of simple ingredients, you can turn humble baby carrots into a fiery and flavorful snack or side dish.

Coated in a mouthwatering blend of hot sauce, spices, and sugar, these carrots deliver the perfect balance of heat and sweetness. A drizzle of olive oil and melted butter ensures a luscious, caramelized finish that will have you reaching for more. Whether you're looking to add a spicy kick to your dinner or searching for a crowd-pleasing appetizer, these baked buffalo carrots are a surefire way to satisfy your cravings. Get ready to transform ordinary carrots into a sensational dish that's as easy to make as it is to devour.

Read more: Frozen Pizzas, Ranked From Worst To Best

What Ingredients Will I Need For These Baked Buffalo Carrots?

Buffalo carrots ingredients laid out in bowls - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

We like to use baby carrots here to make them the perfect size for dipping, but you could also use large carrots cut into batons if you prefer. For the spicy marinade, you'll need olive oil, hot sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, brown sugar, and melted butter.

Step 1: Preheat The Oven

Hand turning dial on oven - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Mix The Marinade

Buffalo marinade in mixing bowl - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Mix together the olive oil, hot sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, brown sugar, and melted butter in a bowl.

Step 3: Toss Carrots In The Marinade

Baby carrots marinated in bowl - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the carrots to a mixing bowl, pour over the marinade, and toss well to coat.

Step 4: Add To A Baking Dish

Buffalo carrots in baking dish - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Transfer the coated carrots to a baking dish.

Step 5: Bake

Buffalo carrots in baking dish - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Bake for 45 minutes, until tender and caramelized.

Step 6: Garnish And Serve

Buffalo carrots in baking dish - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Garnish with some fresh chopped parsley and serve with ranch for dipping, if desired.

What Should I Serve With Baked Buffalo Carrots?

Buffalo baby carrot dipped into ranch dressing - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Baked buffalo carrots make for a perfect pairing with a range of accompaniments. These fiery delights deserve a cool and creamy counterpart, and what better match than the classic duo of buffalo and ranch? Serve the carrots with a side of tangy ranch dressing for a delightful contrast that soothes the heat while enhancing the overall flavor.

The carrots are also great served alongside chicken, beef, or your favorite protein source with some mashed or roasted potatoes for a well-rounded and complete meal. You could even go double buffalo by pairing these carrots with the classic wings! Additionally, consider incorporating some crisp and refreshing salad to complement the boldness of the buffalo carrots. Sliced cucumbers, celery sticks, and cherry tomatoes create a medley of textures and flavors that balance out the spice. For a heartier side option, serve with a bowl of creamy coleslaw. The cool crunch of coleslaw perfectly balances the warmth of the buffalo seasoning.

What Are The Nutritional Benefits Of Baked Buffalo Carrots?

Buffalo carrots in bowl - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Baked buffalo carrots not only offer a delicious, spicy kick but also pack a punch in the health department. Carrots bring a plethora of nutritional benefits to the table. Packed with beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant and precursor to vitamin A, carrots promote healthy vision, skin, and immune function. They also contain little fat and have a high water content.

These vibrant, orange veggies also boast fiber, aiding in digestion and promoting a feeling of fullness. Additionally, they deliver a range of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin K, and vitamin C, which contribute to overall well-being. Carrots are also ranked low on the glycemic index (GI), which means eating them will not cause a large spike in your blood sugar. As you indulge in the bold flavors of baked buffalo carrots, relish the fact that you're also treating your body to a nutritious boost!

Baked Buffalo Carrots Recipe

Buffalo carrots in bowl - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Prep Time: 5mCook Time: 45mYield: 6 ServingsIngredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup hot sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon melted butter

1 pound baby carrots

Optional Ingredients

Chopped parsley, to garnish

Ranch dressing, to serve

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Mix together the olive oil, hot sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, brown sugar, and melted butter in a bowl. Add the carrots to a mixing bowl, pour over the marinade, and toss well to coat. Transfer the coated carrots to a baking dish. Bake for 45 minutes, until tender and caramelized. Garnish with some fresh chopped parsley and serve with ranch for dipping, if desired.

Read the original article on Mashed.