'The perfect mix of comfort and style': This flattering top is on sale for just $21

We have entered a transitional period: Summer is coming to a close and it's not quite time to break out the fall sweaters. But this kind of in-between-time needs clothes to match. In the search for tops that can straddle the seasons, we stumbled upon a treasure: the super popular Baishenggt Pleated Front Short Sleeve Top — and it's on sale at Amazon for 30% off.

Flirty, flowy and flattering, this top is kind of like two tops sewn together. This inner layer is soft and stretchy — it's made with rayon and spandex and is form-fitting is the best way, to create trendy smoke and mirrors for the areas you want to cover up. The outer layer is a sheer polyester for a light and breezy look. The two layers work together to slim down your look. It has more than 10,000 five-star reviews — shoppers rave about how flattering it is even they don't feel confident about their bodies.

"I LOVE this shirt," shared a delighted shopper. "It is silky smooth and feels good to wear. I love that it is lightweight, but not see through. I'm chunky and really appreciate that this shirt is designed to not show how fat I really am. (It would looks great on smaller women also!) I have already ordered an additional 2 shirts with different designs on them and will likely order more."

BAISHENGGT BAISHENGGT Pleated Front Short Sleeve Top $21 $31 Save $10 $21 at Amazon A sheer outer layer works with the soft and stretch inner layer to create flattering top.

It's not just flattering, shoppers say it can camouflage a fluffy tummy pretty well.

"LOVE this top!" gushed an Amazon fashionista. "I have received so many compliments, too. It's the perfect mix of comfort and style. It also hides the belly bulge. Very flattering, material and construction is great, just love it. Great buy!"

The other thing shoppers can't stop raving about is how cute it is, pointing out that it's adaptable.

"This shirt is so versatile," reported a five-star fan. "It looks cute with slacks, a skirt, or jeans. I ordered a larger size than I though I needed and I am happy I did. It fits perfectly. It is hand wash only just as a heads up but it is worth every penny!"

Ready to shop? Just click "add to cart" and Amazon does the rest.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Upopby Upopby Vintage Padded One Piece Swimsuit $31 $61 Save $30 $31 at Amazon This elegant retro-inspired one-piece has adjustable straps on the back and has been designed with a ruched shaping panel that creates a flattering silhouette.

Kranda Women's Summer Short Sleeve Smocked Floral Maxi Dress $50

Sperry Women's Crest Vibe Linen Sneaker $45 $60 Save $15

Chicgal Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan $18 $27 Save $9

Reebok Women's Princess Fashion Sneaker $35 $50 Save $15

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Boho Short Sleeve Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress $46

Beauty

Bio-Oil Non-Comedogenic Skincare Oil for All Body Types $8 $12 Save $4

Eve Hansen Anti-Aging Serum Set $28 $53 Save $25

Roselynboutique Ice Roller for Face $8 $20 Save $12

Proot Desert Oasis All-In-One Wash Off Face Lifting Mask $17

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.