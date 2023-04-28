'Cleared security!' This bestselling clear stadium-approved bag is on sale for $10

If you missed out on Coachella, don't worry, festival season is just getting started — we know you have plenty of concerts and sporting events planned. If there's one thing you'll need this summer, it's a clear bag. It's a must-have if you want to bring in all the things you need to survive the crowds and hours or entertainment. There's one clear bag that stands out above the rest at Amazon: the Bagail Clear Stadium Approved Tote and right now, you can get it for just ten bucks!

BAGAIL Bagail Clear Stadium Approved Tote Bag $10 $13 Save $3 A clear choice, thanks to thick, durable vinyl and a handy top zipper. Carry it like a tote or sling it over your shoulder. $10 at Amazon

If you've attended a sporting match, concert or any event in a stadium or arena in the last few years, then you're well aware of the clear-bag policy most venues have adopted. In an effort to reduce security risks, clear bags are perhaps the only way you can bring things into a venue. This bag was created for just that situation and over 14,000 shoppers rave about it.

"Carried everything and cleared security!" shared a rave reviewer. "I could carry my wallet, two plastic water bottles, snacks (including a big popcorn bag) and an extra pair of shoes! The zip was perfect and it sat on the ground really well despite my lack of organization inside!"

This bag holds everything, from snacks to books to games and more. (Photo: Amazon)

This bag is super-roomy so you can comfortably hold on to personal items like a wallet, phone, hand sanitizer and an umbrella. It has an adjustable strap and it's constructed with 0.4mm thick vinyl so it's not flimsy and it'll keep your items dry.

"Great bag for game day!" raved one Amazon shopper. "Purchased and used it for the Pro Football Hall of Fame week in Canton, and it worked well. You can even put a full-size NFL ball inside for autographs or four smaller balls, which I did. The strap is adjustable, and even as a large man, it worked as a cross-body. I liked the zippered top feature, which will help keep your stuff dry as it did when we had a slight rain the evening of the enshrinement ceremony. No problems getting through game day security at the stadium. Had several people stop and ask where I purchased my bag. Definitely a great buy!"

Another reported: "I work in a place that requires see-through bags for security reasons, and I have to carry a number of items for work, plus I take drinks and food. I haven't found a bag that would hold all that for long, until now. The straps are awesome: the shoulder straps are long enough on their own, but a long single strap is also included for people like me, who prefer a cross-body. It's durable, and it keeps water out. I have to walk a half mile to the parking lot and when it's raining, I just drop my phone in and zip up the bag: no worries. I don't generally like buying plastic anything, but when I have to, I don't want it to be flimsy and disposable: I want it to last. This fits the bill."

