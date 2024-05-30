‘Baguette breaking ceremony’ to be held at this new Bradley Fair business on Saturday

If you’ve never heard of a “baguette breaking ceremony,” you can see one at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at Bradley Fair at the opening of the new Sur La Table culinary store.

A Bradley Fair release called the store a “one-stop experiential destination for all things culinary.”

It fills a void left by the departure of the longtime Williams-Sonoma store at the center.

Sur La Table is opening in the former Love of Character pop-up space between Nouveau and Talbots. That’s the one-time Banana Republic space close to the north end of the development at 21st and Rock Road.

Sur La Table first opened in 1972 at Seattle’s famed Pike Place Market and today has more than 50 stores.

In addition to selling its own private-label products and brands such as Le Creuset, Breville and All-Clad, Sur La Table is known for its culinary classes. It bills itself as “the largest non-vocational culinary school in the country.”

The much-anticipated Sur La Table, similar to the one pictured here, is opening at Bradley Fair on Saturday with a ‘baguette breaking ceremony’ at 9:45 a.m.

Some classes will feature seasonal options. There are standing favorites as well.

Groups, individuals and couples of all skill levels can take classes. There are also classes for kids ages 7 to 14.

Also, customers are welcome to test-drive products or return to the store with what they’ve purchased for training in advanced techniques.

Sur La Tab also offers coffee and treat samples.

The opening will include live music, food samples, demonstrations and a chance for kids to decorate chef hats.

A word of caution before you go, though: If you want to look like you’re in the know, don’t pronounce Sur La Table as if you’re talking about your kitchen table.

Sur La Table is French for on the table, or also on top of the table, and is pronounced sur lah TAH-blaw.