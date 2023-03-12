Got spring travel plans? Get up to 40% off Amazon's best-selling travel organizers — but only 'til midnight

Keep your stuff organized on the go — at a sweet discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Space is limited when you travel, and that's why organization is so key. But while you could toss things like your toiletries and jewelry in plastic baggies and hope for the best, having an actual travel organizer bag makes this process much more efficient. And, of course, it looks better, too. Well, just for today, Amazon has slashed prices on its top-rated BagSmart travel organizers. You can get up to 40% off organizers for your toiletries, jewelry and more. But again, this deal only good 'til midnight!

BAGSMART Bagsmart Large Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook $20 $30 Save $10 Keep your toiletries neat, dry and convenient — not only does this bag have all the pockets and pouches for all your makeup, it's also waterproof and has a hook so you can hang it for easy access. $20 at Amazon

Toiletries are one of those things you definitely don't want rolling around with your clothes, just in case of spills. The BagSmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook gives you four sections of zippered pockets where you can stash your shampoo, body wash, makeup and more. The whole thing is water resistant — a nice touch with a toiletry bag — and has a pretty quilted exterior. Choose from a medium or large size in a range of colors, including black, teal, navy and yellow.

This best-selling bag has an army of fans. "I'm a frequent traveler for business and have burned through countless (cheaper) cosmetic/toiletry bags bought at places like Target, etc. so wanted something with better organization, access and more compact. This is it!" a five-star reviewer said. "Love how it keeps everything in place. Plenty of room for cases/bottles of all sizes, plus skincare and makeup products. Hoping this will last years."

BAGSMART Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer Case $16 $20 Save $4 No more tangled necklaces when you travel! This foldable jewelry organizer comes in two sizes with nine colors and prints to choose from. $16 at Amazon

You don't need a ton of space to store your jewelry, but you do need an efficient way to keep it organized. The BagSmart Travel Jewelry Organizer features five different zones: One for rings, another for earrings, a necklace strap, a visible zip pouch and a long zip pocket, so you can stash just about anything inside without worrying about tangles. A quilted exterior — choose from nine different colors — and envelop flap make for an overall pretty look.

"This is the perfect way to organize all of your jewelry pieces when traveling," a happy customer said. "It is compact yet holds a lot. Keeps necklaces from tangling and rings from getting lost. Perfect for plenty of bracelets as well. Love it!"

BAGSMART Bagsmart Electronic Organizer $15 $23 Save $8 Cables for all your devices can get tied up at home let alone when you're three states away. This bag helps keep them tidy. $15 at Amazon

All that tech you travel with takes up room in your suitcase, and it can be annoying (and time-consuming) to fish around in your bag, looking for your phone charger, when you finally arrive at your destination. Enter the BagSmart Electronic Organizer. This organizer offers several compartments, including a mesh zippered pocket, five elasticized mesh segments and segmented pockets to hold all your gear. The whole thing zips up in a quilted case in either teal, black or pink.

"Love this case! I’m on the road for work quite a bit, plus now I work from home 2x/week so this comes in very handy," a satisfied customer said. "It has enough padding that I feel comfortable storing my external hard drive in it. Because one side has a bit if depth, this case can actually hold quite a lot in addition to what fits in the loops and pockets."

Check out more deals from the sale below.

Bagsmart Extra Large Toiletry Bag $22 $35 Save $13 See at Amazon

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag for Men $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bagsmart Travel Duffle Bag $29 $48 Save $19 See at Amazon

