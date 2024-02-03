Bafta film awards 2024 full list: Oppenheimer leads nominations – with Poor Things close behind

2023 was a vintage year for film, with British and Irish talent particularly prominent. From Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy fronting Oppenheimer, summer’s other biggest film, to Jonathan Glazer’s Palme d’Or-winning The Zone of Interest, the Brits arrived – and kept arriving.

All of which should make the 2024 Baftas, which take place February 18 and are hosted by David Tennant, feel like a homecoming celebration. But that doesn’t mean competition won’t be fierce – the Baftas are an excellent prediction of Oscars success. Last year’s surprise frontrunner, All Quiet on the Western Front, for instance, carried its momentum all the way through to four Academy Awards.

Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things (which somehow counts as a British film) in second place with 11. Here are all the nominated films hoping to take home the prize next month.

Best Film

The nominees

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers - Parisa Taghizadeh

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives, Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Film Not in English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Director

Anatomy of a Fall - Film Stills

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne

Maestro, Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Supporting Actress

The Holdovers - Seacia Pavao

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Casting

All of Us Strangers, Kathleen Crawford

Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker

How to Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin



Killers of The Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Cinematography

Killers of The Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

Killers of The Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts

Costume Design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of The Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Make Up & Hair

Killers of The Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Original Score

Poor Things - Searchlight Pictures

Killers of The Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn, Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton

Production Design

Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of The Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Sound

Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro,

Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Special Visual Effects

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Jessica Miglio

The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff

Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things, Simon Hughes

British Short Animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow

EE Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

The winners of the Bafta 2024 Film Awards will be announced on Feb 18, broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

