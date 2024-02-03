Bafta film awards 2024 full list: Oppenheimer leads nominations – with Poor Things close behind
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
2023 was a vintage year for film, with British and Irish talent particularly prominent. From Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy fronting Oppenheimer, summer’s other biggest film, to Jonathan Glazer’s Palme d’Or-winning The Zone of Interest, the Brits arrived – and kept arriving.
All of which should make the 2024 Baftas, which take place February 18 and are hosted by David Tennant, feel like a homecoming celebration. But that doesn’t mean competition won’t be fierce – the Baftas are an excellent prediction of Oscars success. Last year’s surprise frontrunner, All Quiet on the Western Front, for instance, carried its momentum all the way through to four Academy Awards.
Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things (which somehow counts as a British film) in second place with 11. Here are all the nominated films hoping to take home the prize next month.
Best Film
The nominees
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers, David Hemingson
Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives, Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Film Not in English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated Film
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Director
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
The Holdovers, Alexander Payne
Maestro, Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Leading Actress
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Leading Actor
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Supporting Actress
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Supporting Actor
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Casting
All of Us Strangers, Kathleen Crawford
Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra
The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker
How to Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin
Killers of The Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Cinematography
Killers of The Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
Killers of The Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts
Costume Design
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of The Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Make Up & Hair
Killers of The Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Original Score
Killers of The Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn, Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton
Production Design
Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers of The Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Sound
Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro,
Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Special Visual Effects
The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff
Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
Poor Things, Simon Hughes
British Short Animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
The winners of the Bafta 2024 Film Awards will be announced on Feb 18, broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.