Shoppers 'can't live without this' anti-aging eye gel — and it's $13 for Prime Day

Whether it’s from lack of sleep, allergies or simple genetics, some of us just can't get away from puffy eyes and dark circles. Treating them can be difficult. However, there’s one top-selling eye cream on Amazon that promises to erase any trace of those ocular scourges.

For over 14,000 reviewers, Baebody Eye Gel is the answer to all the skincare woes associated with their eyes. While many eye creams promise to solve one specific concern, Baebody’s bestselling gel addresses dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and bags. Enthusiastic Amazon shoppers swear by this miracle worker, their thousands of reviews testifying to its effectiveness. And guess what? It's on sale for $13 — that's more than 60% off the regular price.

This epic deal comes from Amazon's October Prime Day, called the Prime Early Access Sale. It's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping.

Once you're set up with Prime, get ready to fall in love with this game-changing eye cream.

The ingredients

There’s no single magic ingredient in this formula — in fact, there’s not a whole lot of actives. In the case of Baebody Eye Gel, less is more.

The main ingredients are known hydrators, including jojoba oil, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and cucumber extract. Licorice root extract diminishes dark under-eye circles while vitamin E amps things up with a dose of antioxidant properties. There’s also matrixyl 3000, which is an anti-aging peptide that likely contributes to those skin-firming results reviewers love so much. Matrixyl 3000 is also known to reduce darkness, redness and inflammation. All in all, the formula is solid and at $13, the price can’t be beat.

Here's looking at you...without all that puffiness, those wrinkles and dark circles. Just thank Baebody's popular eye cream (Photo: Amazon)

Now, a look at those rave reviews.

Dark circles

Many shoppers say the gel works magic on dark circles.

“This stuff has blown my mind," says one rave reviewer. "Within a few days I was looking better, and a few weeks in, I’m now thinking I might go from looking like a raccoon to looking like a regular human being who doesn’t have rings at all.”

Another, who just turned 50 and bought her second jar adds: “I’m so completely amazed at the results. I’ve been using this for six months and the dark areas that have circled my eyes my entire life are all but GONE. Truly.”

Puffiness

One reviewer goes as far as to call the skincare hero “life-changing” for puffiness and is an elated repeat customer.

“I have purchased three jars of this and can’t go a day without putting it on morning and night,” explains the enthusiastic fan. “It’s not an overnight fix, but with time and consistent use I noticed a big difference. I have actually stopped having to wear heavy makeup every day. Most days I just put this on with some mascara and lip color and go.”

Another adds, “After just one use my colleagues at work noticed and said it looks like I’ve finally gotten some rest, or that it looks like maybe I’ve fallen in love. Yes, I have fallen in love...with Baebody Eye Gel.”

Fine lines and wrinkles

Baebody Eye Gel also addresses fine lines and wrinkles.

“I am 56 years old, beginning to get some serious under-eye lines," one reviewer explains. "I was skeptical when I purchased this product. I read that I could use it all over my face and not just under my eyes. That is exactly what I have been doing, and after only using it for a few days, there is a visible improvement in the fine lines and wrinkles. I would recommend this product 100 percent.”

Another happy customer adds, “I have seen a reduction in those little wrinkles that bunch up right under the eye, firmness in the whole undereye area and a reduction in the dark circles. I’m very pleased and will be buying this product again.”

Bottom line

It’s worth noting that the gel comes in an air-tight package and should be used twice a day — morning and night — for best results. At 1.7-ounces for just $13 right now, it’s enough to last a few months, and its airtight packaging helps prevent bacteria growth and maintain its potency.

“I cannot live without this product anymore,” explains one reviewer. “I am a litigation attorney and stress and [long] hours can certainly take a toll on my face. Mostly under my eyes. I love the actual consistency of this product and also the effect that it has....It has now become a staple in my daily facial regimen routine.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

