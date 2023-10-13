Bad Bunny Is Renting This Swanky N.Y.C. Penthouse for $150,000 a Month

Bad Bunny is officially a New Yorker.

Originally from Puerto Rico, the Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is renting an ultra-swanky penthouse in Chelsea for a whopping $150,000 per month, the New York Post first reported. Spanning an impressive 4,552 square feet, the apartment sports four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The palatial pad is matched with 4,593 square feet of patio space, which includes a private 32-foot lap pool, an outdoor kitchen, and multiple seating areas.

Last listed for $18.5 million with Chase Landow and Ryan Serhant of Serhant, the airy abode is expected to have its streaming debut next year when it airs on the broker’s new Netflix series, The Post reported. For now, we’ll walk you through what’s inside. The apartment is decked out with oak flooring, custom wood paneling, and soaring 12-foot ceilings. Of course, living high above the Big Apple also comes with the benefit of picturesque city views, courtesy of the home’s sliding glass walls.

Entered via a key-lock elevator, the condo opens up to a windowed gallery and leads into an open living room, library, and south-facing terrace. The library comprises a super sleek, sculptural staircase straight to the sprawling rooftop. Back on the main floor, you’ll find a dining room and an eat-in kitchen. The latter is kitted out with custom Molteni cabinets, stainless steel counters, terrazzo floors, and top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances.

Other standout features include the primary suite. The bedroom is undeniably worthy of a global superstar with dual walk-in closets and a private balcony. The en-suite bath is equally impressive. Think giant slabs of marble, heated floors, an oil-finished oak vanity, and a soaking tub. While Bad Bunny may be spending more time in the concrete jungle, the Latin artist also owns property in San Juan, Miami, and Los Angeles. Earlier this year, he dropped $8.8 million on a Hollywood Hills mansion.

